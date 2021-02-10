Kansas men’s basketball is set to take on Iowa State at home Thursday in its first of back-to-back matchups with the Cyclones.
“I think it’s probably the two biggest games of our schedule, thus far, without question” Kansas coach Bill Self said after Monday’s win. “We’re 7-5 in the league, second place is 7-4 or 6-3, so we’re not out of second place by any stretch, but you’ve got to play well from this point forward.
Fresh off of a 78-66 win over No. 23 Oklahoma State Monday, Kansas enters Thursday’s matchup with a 13-7 record, going 7-5 in Big 12 play.
“We’ve got six games left and these are important games,” Self said. “I’ve never played a back-to-back deal before, so obviously there will be a few minor adjustments for the second game.”
Kansas was originally set to host Iowa State on Jan. 16, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Iowa State program.
Self emphasized the importance of Kansas’ next two matchups.
“It’s big. It’s big for us. We’ve got to take care of business and be ready to play," Self said.
Kansas will once again look to control the paint and play through junior forward David McCormack.
McCormack was an X-Factor in Kansas’ game Monday, scoring 21 of his team-high 23 points in the second half, while also grabbing 10 rebounds in the win.
Kansas may also return a key piece Thursday in the form of freshman guard Bryce Thompson, who has been out since Jan. 12 recovering from a broken finger.
“I don’t know this will be the case, but I’m hopeful Bryce will be back,” Self said on his weekly Hawk Talk show Tuesday. “He practiced full speed [Tuesday]. I’m hopeful that we can get him in there because he will give us some good minutes and he will take some pressure off of Marcus [Garrett] as far as having to dribble it up every time and initiate.”
Thompson, who missed three games with a lower back injury before returning to play against Oklahoma State on Jan. 12, suffered a broken right index finger during a scramble for a loose ball in the second half against the Cowboys.
Thompson underwent surgery on his right finger Jan. 14.
Having Thompson back in the lineup would be a big boost for the Jayhawks, as they face a guard-heavy Iowa State team led by junior guard Rasir Bolton.
Bolton, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard from Petersburg, Virginia, leads the Cyclones in points (16.6), rebounds (5.3), assists (4.5) and steals (1.8), playing in all 14 of Iowa State’s games this season.
Playing alongside Bolton is senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, who has been a solid addition to the Cyclones squad this year.
Coleman-Lands, a graduate transfer from DePaul, is averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game in 13 games played this season.
Kansas will face Iowa State in Allen Fieldhouse Thursday before traveling to face the Cyclones in Ames on Saturday. Tomorrow's tipoff is set for 6 p.m.