No. 3 Kansas men's basketball plays Tarleton State in the home-opener Friday at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks are coming off an 87-74 win Tuesday against Michigan State in the annual Champions Classic.

MICHIGAN STATE

Kansas started the game off a little sloppy, committing three early turnovers along with only scoring 13 points in the first eight minutes. However, the Jayhawks really started to find their stride as the game went on.

KU shot 48.4% from the field, along with shooting 35.3% from the three-point line. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji led all scorers with 29 points while shooting 9-of-17 from the field and knocking down 3-of-6 three-point shots.

Freshman forwards Zach Clemence and KJ Adams Jr., along with guard Bobby Pettiford, didn’t disappoint on the biggest stage in basketball, Madison Square Garden. Coach Self said Thursday how happy he was with their offensive production.

“I didn’t expect Zach to score seven points in four minutes, I mean, he was great,” Self said. “And Bobby would be the one where I could be ‘you know what, he could play very well in this situation,’ and KJ only played four minutes, but he got the most out of those four. I thought they all did well. The freshman from the bench stole the show that night. They were by far the most impressive reserves we had that night.”

KANSAS VERSUS TARLETON STATE

Last year, the Jayhawks were scheduled to face Tarleton State, but ultimately the game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the Tarleton State program.

Now both teams will play against each other on Friday and coach Self discussed the challenges of the game.

“They are very small, very quick and they are very aggressive,” Self said. “So they can all dribble-drive it and create mismatch problems, so it may be hard to play bigs. And on the flip side, they pressure you so much you forget about your bigs.”

With a smaller lineup in Tarleton State, Kansas will be forced with the decision to matchup playing small, or stick bigs. But playing with five perimeter players isn’t so much of a new look for the Jayhawks. Last year, Self ran lots of small ball actions, which created a faster pace.

Adams Jr. is expected to play a much larger role Friday after coming off a four-minute outing Tuesday. Self said Thursday that because of his frame, he will potentially see the floor significantly more Friday.

“A guy we haven’t talked about is KJ,” Self said. “With KJ, we can play small, which we will have to do against Tarleton tomorrow [Friday], play small some so that may open up some opportunities for KJ at least in the short-term.”

As for Tarleton State, the team is coming off a 62-50 loss on the road to Stanford. This fast-paced team is looking to give Kansas a run for their money and plan to limit the Jayhawks down in the paint.

Self had a lot of positive comments about Tarleton State’s coach Billy Gillispie as the pair were previously at Illinois together.

“It will be a hard game and a low possession game,” Self told the media Thursday. “I haven’t talked to Clyde [Billy] in probably four to five days, but now we talk on a fairly regular basis, and if I see him, you might see us shake hands. He’s obviously a very dear friend of mine, so I will be looking forward to seeing each other.”

Tipoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.