Appearing back in the AP Top 25 this morning, Kansas men's basketball will look to extend its winning streak against Kansas State on Wednesday in the Sunflower Showdown.
The rivalry, which has already passed through Lawrence this season, brings an interesting dynamic to each game. With the circumstances of the pandemic, however, some change is bound to influence Kansas’ approach.
“It has been really different, but I still see it as basketball at the end of the day,” junior guard Ochai Agbaji said in a media availability Monday.
Kansas State brings competition to the table, and the road test could bring a challenging rivalry matchup in Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats’ roster, while young, holds promise heading into the next couple of years.
“They’re all gonna be really good players in our league, they’re off to a good start,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said.
A big priority for the Jayhawks is going to be error correction, Agbaji said that the team will be “going back and watching stuff we did wrong.”
It will also be crucial for Kansas to receive solid playing from redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson, who is coming off a strong set of 15+ point games last week against Iowa State.
“I thought he played very well last week, we’re pleased with Jalen,” Self said.
While Kansas will enter Wednesday’s Sunflower Showdown sitting at No. 23 in the nation, that doesn’t seem to be the priority for coach Bill Self right now.
“We probably deserve it as much as anyone else, we had a good week last week. I’m glad we’re back in there,” Self said. “But it doesn’t mean anything.”
While Kansas has found a spot back in the Top 25, it’s fairly late in the season and likely won’t contribute to their seeding efforts all too much. To find a decent seed in the NCAA Tournament, Kansas will need to have a successful ending of the conference schedule.
The first step will be a win against Kansas State on the road, which will hold spirits high heading into its tougher lineup against Texas Tech, Texas, and Baylor. Tipoff for Wednesday’s game is set for 7 p.m.