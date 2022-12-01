Following its 87-55 bounce-back win over Texas Southern, Kansas men’s basketball now sets its focus to the Seton Hall Pirates.
This begins a very important four-game stretch of tougher non-conference opponents heading into conference play, head coach Bill Self said.
“it's hard to go into conference season with momentum unless you play well in the nonconference,” Self said. “And we only have four more opportunities before conference play begins, so yeah, this is a big stretch. It’s a big stretch for all teams in our league, but certainly it is for us.”
The Pirates are coached by Shaheen Holloway, who is most known for his historical tournament run with Saint Peters last year, and has even brought the same personality to Seton Hall.
“I think you know, that team and Shaheen has brought their personality to Seton Hall,” Self said. “I think they play with a chip. I think they play extremely hard. Other schools have told us, coaches that we've talked to say, don't underestimate how hard they play.”
As the Big East/Big 12 Battle comes to Lawrence, redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson says playing against different conferences brings a good test to the team.
“It'll be a good challenge,” Wilson said. “It's always fun to play different conferences and, you know, their coach got a lot of good wins last year in the tournament. So it'd be a good test for us and, you know, they’ll come here ready to play. Him and his players that he brought over know how to win.”
Graduate student forward KC Ndefo followed Holloway over to Seton Hall after playing four seasons at Saint Peter’s.
Ndefo helps bring the same energy over, averaging 7.1 points per game, and 5.3 rebounds per game.
“Their record isn't as good as what you what you think. They've lost a couple of close games but they're capable of really giving us a lot of problems,” Self said. “They post their guards. They do some things that we haven't really been great at guarding yet. i.e., Tennessee and Wisconsin and and their length can give us a lot of problems defensively. So, you know, he's got a good team and he's gonna play 10 or 11 guys.”
The Pirates are offensively lead by senior guard Al-Amir Dawes, who puts up 11.9 points per game.
For the Jayhawks, they’re led by Wilson who averages 22.8 points per game with 8.9 rebounds.
Kansas leads the all-time series 2-1, as they won the last matchup 83-79 back in Wichita on March 17, 2018.
Tipoff is set for Dec. 1 at 8 p.m., and will be broadcasted on ESPN.