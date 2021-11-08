No. 3 Kansas men's basketball plays Michigan State in Madison Square Garden Tuesday in the first game of the Champions Classic -- Duke and Kentucky are set to play in the second contest.

The Jayhawks are coming off an 86-60 win last Wednesday against Emporia State in the season’s exhibition match. Here’s a look back at last week’s takeaways.

EMPORIA STATE RECAP

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self rotated between 12 players in the game against the Hornets, as he tried to figure out which players had the best chemistry on the court. Several players stood out on both the offensive and defensive ends, highlighted by transfer super-senior guard Remy Martin from Arizona State.

Martin scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor. After every point he scored, he tried to get the home fans involved. During the postgame, Self said: “He’s got a great personality.”

Another thing to note is the early involvement of senior forward David McCormack. Last season, Self stressed getting McCormack the ball early and often and being able to run the offense through the big man.

Although that took time to get used to, the team saw the benefits of his 13 points and six rebounds per game average. The Norfolk, Virginia native was even touted as the Big 12 conference’s Most Improved Player.

the final takeaway is the ability to create transition points thanks in part to a backcourt that plays with active hands and creates turnovers through steals, blocks and defensive rebounds. Transfer sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu led Kansas with three steals last week, while senior guard Ochai Agbaji was close behind with two.

KANSAS VERSUS MICHIGAN STATE

KANSAS

Since the beginning of the Champions Classic in the fall of 2011, Kansas is 1-2 versus the Spartans with its lone 92-87 win coming on Nov. 6, 2018. In the game, former guard Quentin Grimes led all scorers with 21 points, including six makes behind the three-point arc.

Super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot addressed the media Sunday and discussed the challenges of facing Michigan State, a team who has been to the Final Four eight times under coach Tom Izzo.

“They're a very well coached team [that] play[s] very hard [and] likes to get out in transition well,” Lightfoot said. “I think all of those things are something that if you haven't played in games like this, you don't quite understand yet. And you have to be in those games to understand that kind of speed, that kind of athleticism. I'm excited to see how our guys react to that and I'm excited to see how we come together as team.”

Junior guard Christian Braun said the last few days the team has scouted the Spartans and although they don’t know much, they know it will be a physical game inside.

“We have heard they go to the offensive boards really hard, they got a big guy inside, but they are really well coached,” Braun said. “So we don’t know too much about them, like I said it’s our first game -- they’ll be a good team.”

Self talked a lot about the potential environment and how the coaching staff is prepping the team for the night.

“I've told them a lot if you're struggling with me yelling at you now, because the pressure, whatever, you know, wait till Tuesday, you know, the first time you run out there and you're in the garden,” Self said. “And you probably got some really famous people maybe sitting on the front row and stakes are high. And you know, Michigan State is ultra competitive and they're coming at your throat. I mean, it's it's a different field, as you guys know. But you know, I don't know how we'll react to it.”

MICHIGAN STATE

COACH TOM IZZO SPEAKS ABOUT THE MATCHUP

“It’ll be interesting to see how we play against a team that has four returning starters, and two of their transfers, led by [Remy] Martin average 20 game last year,” Izzo said. “And so it is kind of a team that concerning for me, because very small team, very guard oriented team, they're guards of scoring a lot of points, their wings are scoring a lot of points. And yet McCormack in the middle is of manchild at 6’10, 250…”

“I have like what I've seen out of our team, I think it's our veterans in Gabe [Brown], Marcus [Bingham Jr.], Malik [Hall] and Joey [Hauser] have kind of all been better in every way shape and form,” Izzo said. “[And] I think we're getting guys like Davis [Smith] and AJ [Hoggard], Max [Christie] and Jaden [Akins] more ready.”

“When you're at a school like this, there's a lot of memory making events,” Izzo said. “But some of these we get to play in places that the greatest that ever played, it's a privilege, you know. And you hope they look at it as a privilege, excitement and it brings out the best in you, not that you get nervous and it brings out the worst.”

ELI MCKOWN, THE STATE NEWS SPORTS EDITOR, SHARES FINAL SCORE PREDICTION

“I think that Kansas, they bring in a lot of transfers, they have a lot of guys that can shoot the ball really well, and I think they're really talented squad, as they always are,” McKown said. “I mean, these are two of the best coaches in the country, two of the best programs in the country. But I ultimately think that Kansas, just is a step ahead. Right now, I think that Michigan State has a lot to figure out and a lot of their stuff is going to have to be figured out throughout the course of the season as they play more teams. So I think that Kansas comes away on this one... 75-68.”

Tip-off Tuesday is at 6 p.m.