It is that time of the year again. College men's basketball's championship week is here.
For Kansas men’s basketball, however -- despite finishing second in the conference for the regular season -- the road to winning the tournament just got much harder. David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna will not be available to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
Kansas will first play either Oklahoma or Iowa State on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. In terms of the Sooners, the Jayhawks split the meetings this season, with the latest game a 75-68 loss for Kansas.
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks were victors in both games against the Cyclones, as Iowa State became the second team in Big 12 history to go 0-18 in conference play.
Despite Oklahoma losing four straight, the Sooners will be the favorite to win against Iowa State because they have solid playmakers such as sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon and senior guard Austin Reaves.
The Jayhawks will have their hands full with the Sooners, and senior forward Brady Manek can still create a lot of matchup problems with his ability to shoot and drive.
If Kansas can find a way to win on Thursday, the next opponent would be either Texas or Texas Tech in the semifinal round. The Jayhawks were swept by Texas this season, but won both meetings against Texas Tech.
The championship would then follow on Saturday, where Kansas could potentially face Baylor, West Virginia or Oklahoma State.
Nonetheless, the road to the Big 12 Championship will be long and hard for the Jayhawks as this tournament could shape up to be one of the most competitive yet.
The Big 12 Tournament is set to start Wednesday night at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.