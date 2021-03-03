With an additional matchup scheduled against UTEP tomorrow, Kansas men’s basketball will look to keep its momentum heading into the conference tournament next week.
Following an impressive home win against Baylor Feb. 27, the priority appears to be extending the Jayhawks' recent success. Junior guard Ochai Agbaji said he believes Kansas is starting to find the right tone heading into March.
“I believe we’re almost there. I believe we’re getting to our best,” Agbaji said during a media availability on Wednesday. “When we’re at our best, that’s when everyone finds that selfless mindset."
The Jayhawks found that mindset this past weekend in their 71-58 victory over the Bears, as it seems some confidence has re-appeared on the roster.
“I think proving that to ourselves, to people that have been watching and the fans this year, we’re still that team we think we are,” Agbaji said.
Kansas head coach Bill Self said he believes improving consistency is the key to moving forward, and that starts with finding more opportunities at the basket against UTEP tomorrow.
“I’d like to see some guys gain some confidence heading into the postseason," Self said. "I want to play the same way we’re going to have to play next week."
Kansas’ final matchup of the regular season will feature a 12-10 (8-8 C-USA) UTEP program. The Miners have been through Lawrence before, their last meeting being a narrow 67-63 loss against the Jayhawks in the 2013 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
Self commented on this year's Miners team, which has seen a number of challenges on their schedule.
"I think they're healthy and playing well together, they haven't had a lot of positive [cases], if any," Self said. "They can score the ball, I think they've got a good team. Tomorrow will be a good game for us."
The matchup with UTEP should serve as an opportunity for Kansas to stretch their legs and find a March groove.
Tomorrow’s game can be streamed through ESPN+ or Big 12 Now at 7 p.m.