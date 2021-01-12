No. 6 Kansas men’s basketball is traveling south for a matchup with Oklahoma State Tuesday.
Kansas is looking for back-to-back wins over an Oklahoma team after a nailbiting 63-59 win over the Oklahoma Sooners last Saturday. The Jayhawks currently lead the all-time series with the Cowboys 102-47.
Most notably, Kansas will need to watch out for freshman guard Cade Cunningham — the 6-foot-8 phenom that is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Granted, he's still prone to a learning curve, such as his performance against Kansas State last Saturday where Cunningham shot just 1-for-3 from the field for five points.
Despite that, Cunningham averages 17.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season, highlighted by his 29 points and four rebounds against Oral Roberts on Dec. 8.
The Cowboys will need Cunningham to step up to disrupt the Jayhawks and their intense defense. Another key player to keep in mind will be junior guard Isaac Likekele, who averages a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game, along with 12.3 points per game.
In a narrow loss to then-No. 14 West Virginia, Likekele had a season-high 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett and company will have to contain the Likekele/Cunningham duo Tuesday and set the defensive tone early.
Someone the Jayhawks will need to keep them in the game will be redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson, who had a rather lackluster performance in his last outing against the Sooners. Wilson, who's been arguably the most consistent offensive presence for the Jayhawks this season, is a vital part of the Jayhawks' offensive rhythm.
Wilson had a game-high seven turnovers for Kansas on Saturday and a dull first-half performance, finishing with just nine points. While the Jayhawks were able to squeeze past the lesser-talented Sooners, Wilson will need to show up refocused against Oklahoma State. Wilson averages 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season.
Junior forward David McCormack has also been an increased presence inside, with the past two games being his best performances so far this season. McCormack tallied 17 points, two blocks and one steal against Oklahoma Saturday, and it seems he's back on the right track after a rough start to the season.
If McCormack continues to impress against Oklahoma State in the paint, the Jayhawks might be able to run away with this game.
Kansas will face Oklahoma State on the road Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.