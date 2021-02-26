It will be senior night for Kansas men’s basketball inside Allen Fieldhouse, as they will take on No. 2 Baylor on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Kansas is coming off a hard fought overtime loss to Texas 75-72 on Tuesday night and will look to avenge that for what would be the Jayhawks biggest win of the season.
In order for Kansas to keep its senior night win streak alive, they will need to score and defend for the entirety of the contest. Baylor is one of the only teams ranked in the top five in both offense and defense in the country. However, as senior guard Marcus Garrett puts it, these are the kind of games that the players live for.
“We know it is going to be a high level game,” says Garrett. “This is the type of game we have come here to play.”
For Kansas, they have been able to defend better as of late, holding opponents to under 70 points prior to the Texas game. Their offense is slowly coming together with all five starters scoring in double figures consistently over the last few weeks.
As for head coach Bill Self, he knows that the Jayhawks will need to be locked in on all levels for them to get the big win at home and gain some momentum.
“We have to be able to run offense without turning the ball over,” Self said. “Baylor forces a lot of turnovers and we certainly don’t need a lot of live ball turnovers because they are so good in transition. We also have to defend the arc and we also have to rebound."
The Jayhawks struggled to handle the ball the last time these two teams played, but that has also gotten better lately. However, the Jayhawks have not faced a team like Baylor defensively in a while.
Nonetheless, if the Jayhawks can find a way to win, this would give them a spark as they head into the UTEP game Thursday as well as the Big 12 Tournament.