Returning to the court for the first time in nine days, Kansas men’s basketball will look to return strong from its COVID-19 issue with a first round NCAA Tournament game against Eastern Washington.
Kansas will be without redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson and sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19. Given the two absences, expect the Jayhawks to play a smaller lineup Saturday.
Kansas head coach Bill Self commented on the lineup changes in a press conference Wednesday.
“It’ll certainly affect us defensively because we’ll be tight," Self said.
After last season's tournament cancellation, this will be the first NCAA Tournament appearance for a number of KU players, including sophomore guard Christian Braun, who said he's excited to get in the Big Dance for the first time.
“I know we’re all excited and we’re ready for the game for sure,” he said. “Towards the end of the season, I think we’ve turned it up defensively.”
Heading into the tournament, Braun is averaging 9.8 points on 39.6% shooting, while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.
“I haven’t shot the ball as well, but what we’ve been doing is translating to winning,” he said.
Eastern Washington has displayed a strong perimeter offense in the Big Sky Conference this season, something Kansas will look to prevent.
“Something we’ll have to do is defend the arc,” Self said. “They can score the ball, they’re a tough team to guard based on the tapes we’ve watched.”
With two players absent, Kansas will need a strong bench performance Saturday, specifically from junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster, who is expected to get extended minutes in Wilson's absence.
“I know he’s gonna play,” Self said.
“It looks like [Wilson will] be coming to Indy on Monday,” Self said. “We don’t know, there are certain protocols to be met but we don’t have any control over it.”
No. 3 seed Kansas is set to face No. 14 seed Eastern Washington at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis Saturday. Tipoff is set for 12:15 p.m. on TBS.