No. 23 Kansas men’s basketball will be heading to Morgantown to face No. 17 West Virginia on the road Saturday.
This could be the most important game of the season for Kansas, as they look to follow up a 74-51 win over Kansas State on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks will try to get two wins in a row and have three wins over the last four games.
The top-25 matchup will also have significance with Kansas’ current No. 23 AP Poll ranking. If Kansas can’t find a way to get the win on the road, its record-setting amount of weeks in the AP Top 25 poll could come to an end. The Jayhawks' current record is at 231-straight weeks.
As for West Virginia, it is going to be different from the last time these two teams played back on Dec. 22 at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas won that game 79-65 and shot the ball 16-of-37 from three.
However, this West Virginia team will be without freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who left the program in early January. Since Tshiebwe left, the Mountaineers are mainly running a 4-out 1-in offense with Derek Culver being the primary big in the post and shooters around the perimeter.
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self thinks the Mountaineers have actually gotten better since their last matchup in December, despite Tshiebwe’s absence.
“They are playing smaller,” Self said. “They lose a talented big [Tshiebwe] and I actually think they got better. They are putting more shooters on the court and they are playing faster offensively. They are pressuring more than what they were before with two bigs."
"They are more like the West Virginia that we’ve seen for the last few years," Self said.
One of the keys for Kansas will be getting junior forward David McCormack going again. In the game Tuesday night against Kansas State, McCormack put up a double-double scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Self says he has always wanted to play through the bigs as much as possible, and that will not change on Saturday.
“I believe he has become a better ball screen defender,” Self said. “He has become a much better defender in general but I would like him to rebound the ball defensively better. We are wanting to play through him. As much as we throw the ball to him, it is important for David to score 15 or plus a game."
Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. from Morgantown, West Virginia.