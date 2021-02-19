After showing out defensively in a 59-41 rout of in-state rival Kansas State on Wednesday, Kansas men’s basketball will face No. 15 Texas Tech in Allen Fieldhouse Saturday.
In December, the Jayhawks came out on top in the Big 12-opening showdown in Lubbock, Texas. The thrilling 58-57 contest was highlighted by a potential game-winning shot from Texas Tech that was blocked by redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson.
“We know they play with high energy,” junior forward David McCormack said in a media availability Friday. “They’re definitely going to want this game back.”
The Jayhawks have had difficulty getting off to good offensive starts in its last few games, only scoring 26 points in the first half against K-State, and only scoring 24 first-half points against Iowa State.
“I don’t know that we need to do anything a lot different, other than make some shots,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said. “But [against] K-State we actually got the shots we wanted, we just didn’t make them.”
The key to a Jayhawk victory will be slowing down Texas Tech junior guard Mac McClung. McClung has averaged just over 17 points per game this season and scored 21 against the Jayhawks in the first matchup.
Self says the biggest factor to McClung’s game is his ability to attack the basket after a ball screen.
“If he can get downhill, he’ll try to attack the big,” Self said. “David [McCormack] needs to be good in ball screen defense tomorrow.”
Self went on to talk about how tough of a challenge it is to guard McClung.
“He’s very good with the ball and he can get a shot off two feet. A good shot for him isn’t a good shot for most players in the league,” Self said. “He’s going to score, he’s a scorer. We’ve just got to limit his good opportunities.”
With a win on Saturday, the Jayhawks could extend their winning streak to five games and hold the second-place position in the Big 12 standings. Tipoff for Saturday’s game is set for 1 p.m.