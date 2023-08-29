Game time: Friday Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
How to watch: ESPN+
Kansas football opens the 2023 season against the Missouri State Bears, an FCS team picked to finish eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference. All signs point to a blowout Kansas win, but the Jayhawks are not taking the Bears lightly.
“They’re (Missouri State) going to come in here expecting to win, not wanting to win,” head coach Lance Leipold said Monday. “They’re not going to flinch at an opportunity to play against a Power Five opponent. I would imagine somewhere along here, year in and year out, that conference seems to get a win against a Power Five opponent.”
Missouri State is an interesting team because of all the new faces the Bears have. Their former head coach Bobby Petrino left to be the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, and former defensive coordinator Ryan Beard is taking over head coaching duties and plans to play two quarterbacks against Kansas on Friday.
“They have a lot of newer faces,” defensive coordinator Brian Borland said. “Returned obviously some guys but I think they’ve kind of overhauled the roster in certain ways so not sure all of who we’re getting or what they’re gonna look like but I think they’ve got a couple good running backs that are going to be pretty formidable and tight end positions pretty strong. Quarterbacks don’t have much experience so we’ll see how they adapt to playing for real.”
One of the running backs is junior Jacardia Wright. A former Kansas State transfer, Wright led the Bears with over 700 yards and nine touchdowns last year. The two quarterbacks Missouri State will play against Kansas are redshirt sophomore Jacob Clark and junior Jordan Pachot. Neither have much experience at all, but each brings a different skill set.
“One of their quarterbacks is more of a mobile quarterback than the other,” Borland said. “We’ve faced mobile quarterbacks every day this fall. So I think we have certain things we like to do and are prepared for that. And if it’s the other guy who’s not as much of a runner, obviously there’s things for that too. So I don’t really think it changes our preparation at all.”
The goal for the defense in week one is to start out faster and become a more dominant unit. The Jayhawks especially need to improve against the run, ranking last in the Big 12 Conference in rushing yards allowed.
“We’ve got to become a more dominant unit than we’ve been,” Borland said. “We’ve got to assert ourselves more, we’ve got to start faster. We talked a lot of times in the past about playing physical and what it really means to be a physical player and we need to accomplish those things. And we can start with that, (and) I believe the rest of it will take care of itself.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Missouri State is a team that wants to pressure the quarterback.
“A defense that wants to be pressure-oriented,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said about the Bears’ defensive philosophy. “...multiple, diverse, want to put pressure on the quarterback you can see that. I think you’re going to look at some experience they have coming back they lose a few pieces. And it sounds like they brought in a few transfers that will be helpful for them. So as any first game you sometimes never know what you’re going to get so you always got to be prepared.”
Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has been dealing with back tightness during fall camp, is set to go and is listed as the starter. Despite maybe not being at 100%, Daniels and the offense will not be limited at all against the Bears.
“Absolutely,” Kotelnicki said when asked if the full playbook was available. “...It’s a credit to our players because we do things that we could adjust and adapt and tweak so easily. And they go ‘Okay, got you, coach, makes sense.’ Or ‘Hey let’s go back and do this; remember when we did this two springs ago.’ And so we have access to all of it.”
Another goal for the Jayhawks’ offense against Missouri State and throughout the season is to “pound the rock.”
“Pound the rock,” Kotelnicki said about his goals for the running back room. “That’s the expectation for the running back room. I told our guys and this applies to all our offensive skill players ‘we want to see if we have erasers.’ The eraser is the guy who’s got the ball in his hand and has the ability to erase a bad block or a bad play call and make something happen.”