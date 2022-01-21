A rivalry dating back to 1907 will be returning to the court in Manhattan as Kansas men’s basketball is set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Bramlage Coliseum is a hostile venue that Kansas has a successful record in, 28-5 all time. Super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot says that he is looking forward to playing there.
“I hope it's like the K-State that we know,” Lightfoot said. “It's jumping there, and their fans are getting rowdy. I think all of us can appreciate that and playing in those environments is something that I think these younger guys need to learn and learn to appreciate because not everybody gets the opportunity to do that. Hostile environments are usually the most fun playing in.”
Assistant coach Norm Roberts has said that coach Bill Self loves the high-energy environments.
“Yeah, we talked about that with our guys, last year,” Roberts said. “Last practice, and just said you have to embrace it. You gotta embrace it and enjoy it, coach [Self] loves that. He knows when the atmosphere is crazy. He loves when it's crazy here, and he loves when it's crazy on the road.”
In their recent practices, coaches have been trying to make it clear that the players need to be ready to embrace the crowd, and communicate with each other.
“You have to embrace it, and you got to know that it's going to be us,” Roberts said. “You know, 15-20 guys in that huddle, It's just us. We’ve got to rely on each other. We’ve got to talk to each other. We’ve got to play through mistakes. We’ve got to be there for one another. So culture loves that type of environment and our guys know they need to embrace it.”
Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson says that rivalry games like these always go down to the wire.
“It's gonna be a good game regardless,” Wilson said. “Kansas, K-State, I mean, it's always gonna go down to the wire. I know last year we played them both times, we just want to go and play hard. Because it's just the state rival and they're looking good right now. So we definitely have to respect him of course, and just take care of business.”
The Jayhawks come in following a 67-64 win over the Oklahoma Sooners, with a 15-2 overall record, and 4-1 in conference play.
Kansas State comes in following a 66-65 win over the Texas Longhorns for an overall record of 10-7 on the season and 2-4 in conference play. The Wildcats will look to snap the five-game losing streak in the series against Kansas as well.
Tip-off is set for Saturday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m.