After an 83-82 loss to Kansas State on Jan. 17, the Kansas men’s basketball team looks to get revenge as the Sunflower Showdown comes to Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31.
Kansas shot 26-of-60 from the field in that loss; however, head coach Bill Self said the Jayhawks need to focus on doing better with ‘the controllables’ in their upcoming home matchup.
“It helps if you shoot the ball better, but those are things sometimes that aren't controllables,” Self said. “I tend to usually focus on controllables, and the controllables are, we can certainly rebound better. We can be much more alert defensively, pay attention to scouting report better, execute better. In the late game situation, obviously we need to be better than we were in Manhattan.”
In their first matchup of 2023, Kansas allowed K-State to go 26-of-33 from the line, eight of which came from senior forward Keyontae Johnson.
“What worked was when we didn't foul him, we actually defended him okay,” Self said. “The problem was he drew so many fouls. I don't know what he was for the line. He had to score eight or 10 points from the line in that game, so that was what we did not do well.”
Johnson leads K-State offensively, averaging 18 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, contributing 24 points and eight rebounds in their first meeting of the season.
Playing K-State once already this month has changed their preparation, but K-State has a big asset back in their lineup, according to Self.
“They're better now than they were two weeks ago because their starting center’s playing,” Self said. “He's an athlete and he's a great rim runner and can catch lobs and all those things. So, I think the one thing that probably impressed me more in person was how long and how fast and athletic they actually are.”
Freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. says that this could be considered a revenge game, but the same expectation of other matchups remains regardless.
“You can say quote-unquote revenge mode, but at the end of the day, we need to go in there, do what we need to do, do what we’ve always been doing to pull out wins and you know, we'll see the end product,” Udeh said.
Tip-off from inside the Fieldhouse is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.