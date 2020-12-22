Kansas men’s basketball will return to action against a top 10 conference foe in No. 7 West Virginia Tuesday night.
This will be the 20th meeting between the two programs, and the Jayhawks lead the all-time series 14-5, including an impressive 8-0 record against the Mountaineers at home. Both teams come into this game sitting at 7-1 on the season, with No. 1 Gonzaga being the common loss.
“They played [Gonzaga] a lot better than we did,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a media availability Monday. “They punched Gonzaga in the mouth. In their game it felt like West Virginia could win, in our game it felt like Gonzaga was eventually going to break away.”
Kansas — now ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll — is currently on a seven-game winning streak after its season-opening loss to Gonzaga and has since beaten three ranked opponents: then-No. 20 Kentucky, then-No. 8 Creighton and then-No. 14 Texas Tech. While many Kansas players have been inconsistent, the Jayhawks have still found ways to squeak out wins without playing their best basketball.
But if the Jayhawks want to keep an undefeated home record against the Mountaineers, they will have to play their best brand of basketball Tuesday night.
“West Virginia will probably throw the deepest group of bigs at us in our league,” Self said. “We’ll have to be good across the board and our guards will certainly have to rebound.”
The big-man duo of sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe and junior Derek Culver — who average a combined 23.2 points and 18.2 rebounds per game this season — could pose a major matchup problem inside for Kansas. Junior forward David McCormack will have to play to his size for the Jayhawks to be effective.
“Bigs always love playing against another big,” McCormack said. “Oscar is athletic, strong and is a great big man. We’ll have to do a great job of keeping him off the boards and limit his touches.”
Like McCormack said, keeping West Virginia off the glass will be key for Kansas. Against Texas Tech, the Jayhawks surrendered 13 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points, which they simply cannot do against a West Virginia team that ranks No. 11 in the nation in offensive rebounding.
“Against West Virginia the game starts when the ball is actually shot,” Self said. “We’ve got to do a better job on the defensive glass than what we’ve done against them in years past.”
McCormack agreed with Self’s assessment, adding that the Jayhawks must “hone in on boxing out and grabbing rebounds” against the Mountaineers.
“As soon as the shot goes up, you know that they’re going to rush to the glass, so find them early and get a body on them,” McCormack said.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson did not get a taste of the West Virginia rivalry last season, but will play a critical role for Kansas this year — likely guarding either Tshiebwe or Culver. On the offensive end, however, Wilson may have the advantage with the ability to take his man off the dribble and knock down shots from the perimeter.
“The biggest thing I learned [from watching last year] is how physical they are on both ends of the floor,” Wilson said. “They’re a team that’s going to try to punch you in the mouth. I’m all for that kind of game.”
West Virginia complements these hard-nosed bigs with solid guard play that can shoot from the outside. Sophomore guard Miles McBride may be West Virginia’s best player, as he leads the team with 15 points per game and 34 total assists.
Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett and junior guard Ochai Agbagi will have to play solid defense of the perimeter to stop McBride and other playmakers for the Mountaineers. Garrett could also take on the role of helping disrupt Culver, Self said, without Culver being Garrett’s primary defensive assignment.
Like many previous matchups against these two, this game will be a battle of grit, and Kansas could be lifted by its limited-capacity home crowd.
“They always seem to play well in our building,” Self said. “They have perimeter shooters around two post guys, which they haven’t consistently had in the past, which makes them harder to guard.”
Tipoff for Tuesday’s game is set for 8 p.m.