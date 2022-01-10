Following its first loss in conference play, Kansas men’s basketball will play its conference home opener against No. 15 Iowa State on Tuesday, Jan. 11 for a Top-15 matchup in the Big 12.

Coach Bill Self believes that in the Jayhawks’ loss on Saturday to the Red Raiders, Texas Tech played better right from the beginning.

“I think from the jump Texas Tech was obviously the more aggressive and the more amped up and more competitive team,” Self said. “There were a lot of things that we did not do well at all, primarily on the defensive and rebounding, that I think we're capable of doing much better at.”

Looking ahead to the matchup, Self also believes that Iowa State has a great defense.

“It's good,” Self said. “It's right there with Texas Tech. They keep it on the side. They play so hard. You know, I think Texas Tech's defense is terrific, and I think that Iowa State's is right there with them.”

Kansas, ranked No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 10 in the coaches poll, comes in at 12-2 overall on the year and 1-1 in conference play. Under Self, the Jayhawks are 104-15 following a loss.

Iowa State, ranked No. 15 in the AP poll, and No. 16 in the coaches poll, come in with a 13-2 record, and 1-2 in conference play. Junior guard Tristan Enaruna, who played for the Jayhawks last season, is set to make his return to Lawrence.

“Nobody wanted him to leave, but it was a better opportunity for him to do that,” Self said. “Now we see that that's true. It was a good decision for him to do that, even though nobody liked it. I'm really happy for him, but I think he's gotten better. I think he's stronger. I think he's more confident offensively and they're playing him in a way that can take advantage of size, some athletic ability inside so I think he's done real well.”

T.J. Otzelberger is in his first season as head coach at Iowa State. He has led his team to an impressive start, including one of the best starts in Big 12 history by a first-year head coach at 12-0, behind Frank Haith, who went on a 14-0 start with Missouri back during the 2011-12 season. The Cyclones have averaged 71.1 points per game while allowing only 58.4. The Cyclones have also shot well at 45.4% from the field, 34.3% from three-point range, and 71.3% from the free-throw line.

“He's done great,” Self said “The way he's done it is with an attitude, an aggressive mindset and attack mode in everything they're doing and, he should be considered for National Coach of the Year. He's done a fabulous job.”

Overall, Kansas holds the all-time lead in the series against Iowa State, at 184-66, including 54-10 inside Allen Fieldhouse. The last time the two met was back on Feb. 13, 2021, where Kansas won 64-50. Kansas has also won the last four meetings.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Allen Fieldhouse.