Looking to carry the momentum from a 62-61 win over Iowa State, Kansas men’s basketball is set to host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Coach Bill Self believes that the personnel West Virginia has is more consistent with what the Jayhawks are already familiar with.
“There's always challenges with whoever you play,” Self said. “But as far as the personnel that's on the floor is more consistent with the personnel that we've been guarding this year. We haven't gone against many teams that played two bigs, maybe Nevada for a period, 10 minutes or something like that, but not too many teams play two legitimate bigs.”
West Virginia heads into Lawrence with a record of 13-2 overall on the season and is 2-1 in conference play. The Mountaineers are led offensively by fifth-year guard Taz Sherman, who averages 19.9 points per game, and senior guard Sean McNeil, who averages 14.6 points per game.
Self compared the duo to junior guard Christian Braun and senior guard Ochai Agbaji’s performances so far this season.
“Well, you can make a case. Sherman's averaging 20 a game and McNeil's averaging just under 17,” Self said. “That adds up to the same amount of points as CB [Braun] and Och [Agbaji], so I mean, we got to guard those two guys. I think McNeil made five or six against us in the first half last year. So, we’ve got to be able to guard those two guys.”
The No. 9 Jayhawks come in at 13-2 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. Leading the way offensively is Agbaji, who also currently leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring with 20.6 points per game. Braun is fifth in the Big 12 Conference with 16.1 points per game.
Agbaji also happens to be the first player under Bill Self to average over 20 points per game throughout the first 15 games of the season, making him a potential candidate for the Wooden Award. Agbaji was also named to the Top-25 midseason watch list for the award
“There's no question he should be considered,” Self said. “He's in that category. He's had a ‘Player of the Year’ type year, but I don't know that he’s separated himself from other guys that have ‘player of the year’ type years.”
Overall between the two, Kansas leads the all-time series 15-6 and is 9-0 when playing inside Allen Fieldhouse. The last meeting took place in Morgantown, West Virginia on February 2, 2021, where the Mountaineers won 91-79.
Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.