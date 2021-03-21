Kansas men’s basketball will face off against a lengthy No. 6-seeded USC team Monday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse in an attempt to move on to the Sweet 16.
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self talked to the media on Sunday and said that redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson will be ready to suit up Monday night.
“[Wilson] will be here in the morning, we are going to need to get him here pretty early because we have an early practice time at 11:30 [a.m.], so I anticipate him being in Indy by 9:30 [a.m.] or 10,” Self said.
However, Self was not certain on how many minutes Wilson would play.
“[Wilson's] going to be rusty, he’s going to be fatigued, he’s going to be far less than 100%,” Self said. “But, he can rebound the ball and do some things. He may play three minutes, he may play 10 minutes, he may play 15.”
Self also said that junior forward David McCormack has an advantage over Wilson because they were able to get him in the bubble practicing.
“I knew I was going to be able to play,” McCormack said. “It was just how much I could do and how much production I could give the team coming out of such a long time without practice.”
McCormack will be key against the Trojans, as they present a lot of size and athleticism that could give the Jayhawks some issues. Two key players for USC are the Mobley brothers, Isaiah and Evan. Freshman forward Evan Mobley has been one of the top players in his class and is also projected to be a top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. His brother sophomore forward Isaiah Mobley is also very long and presents a mismatch to a lot of opposing defenders with his presence inside.
Redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot said that transitioning from one pair of brothers to another pair is a lot to think about, but knows how good the Mobley brothers are all around.
“I feel like this last game we played against some really good brothers and now we play against the Mobley brothers,” Lightfoot said. “We understand what is going to take to guard them, we have to lock in defensively and continue to lock in to the scouting report.”
Self also acknowledged the Mobley brothers and how good they are, while noting the differences between the Groves brothers that they just played.
“They are totally different, [the sets of brothers],” Self said. “Totally different types of players and we will try to compensate with the Mobley brothers length and athleticism and skill set by trying to do things different than what we did against the Groves brothers."
The game will take place Monday at 8:40 p.m on CBS from Hinkle Fieldhouse.