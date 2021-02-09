After its year was cut short due to the pandemic, Kansas softball will look to improve upon what could have been a special season.
To start the 2019-2020 season, the softball program's first five games were at home going 5-0 with highlight wins over Drake, Wichita State and Kansas City. Despite home success, the team would eventually fall to an overall record of 13-13.
A large part of the team’s success came thanks to the offensive production from redshirt junior catcher Shelby Gayre and redshirt junior shortstop Sydnee Ramsey. Gayre not only led the team in RBIs and home runs, but posted a .393 batting average. Ramsey was close behind with a .329 batting average and was second in RBIs.
As a freshman, current sophomore infielder Madison Hirsch led the team with a batting average of .421 in 17 games played.
From the mound, KU returns junior RHP Lexy Mills, who recorded a 3.86 ERA last year with a 3-3 record. Mills had 29 strikeouts to only 8 earned runs, which was the best strikeout to earned run difference on the team.
Eight Jayhawks had 1.000% fielding percentages last year, and six of them return to this year’s roster.
Kansas softball will kick off their season Friday as they travel down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the LSU Tournament at Tiger Park. These games are followed by a return home to Arrocha Ballpark for a three-week stretch, highlighted by their home-season opener against South Dakota State on March 11.