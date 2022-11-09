Following their win on Monday night over the Omaha Mavericks, Kansas men’s basketball now shifts their focus to another Summit League opponent, the North Dakota State Bison.
Acting head coach Norm Roberts would like to see more consistency on the defensive end of the ball heading into game two.
“I want us to be more consistent defensively in what we're doing,” Roberts said. “As far as rotations, getting to the spots that we need to, obviously protecting the rim. We did a good job on the offensive glass last game, but we need to continue to do that. We also need to do a better job of rotation rebounding on defense. That's going to be key to us. And then our spacing; spacing offensively has to continue to get better.”
Looking ahead to the matchup, senior forward Kevin McCullar Jr. is looking at the Bison as he would any other opponent.
“You gotta respect everybody,” McCullar said. “They have some great big players. They’ve got knock down shooters all around the floor. So it's definitely gonna be a tough matchup; every night it is. We’ve just got to go out and execute the game plan.”
This comes after the last time the two met, where Kansas escaped with a very narrow four-point win in December 2020.
“They had great length with that team that played us here, and they stayed between us and the basket,” Roberts said. “We didn't play very well. We didn't move the ball well offensively. We didn't shoot it well at all, but our guys were very young too.”
However, the two teams have very different rosters heading into this matchup.
“I think they're playing a little different than they were before because they got to two bigs, but they're a very, very well-coached team. Coach Richman does an unbelievable job,” Roberts said.
The two talented big men in question are sophomore forward Andrew Morgan and junior forward Grant Nelson, causing the Jayhawks to shift their defensive focus on the inside.
“They've got two big guys in Nelson and Morgan that may be better than any big guy we play against in our league,” Roberts said. “I mean, they're that good. You know, one being 6-foot-11 and being able to play out on the perimeter, shoot threes, handle, drive it. They can play off the post.”
Roberts added that Morgan, who led the Bison in field goal percentage last season at 63 percent, poses the biggest threat.
“Morgan is a load,” Roberts said. “He's a guy to come up and under you. Very skilled, can shoot the ball to about 15 feet as well. So it's going to be a huge, huge challenge for us.”
Tip-off is set for Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. CST.