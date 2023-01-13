Two teams that remain undefeated in Big 12 Conference play will square off inside Allen Fieldhouse as No. 2 Kansas is set to host No. 14 Iowa State.
Iowa State is coming in fresh off of a win against Texas Tech and is one of the toughest teams Kansas has played this season.
“I think they play as hard as anybody that we could ever play against,” head coach Bill Self said. “Defensively they're probably as good as anybody that we’ll play against this year, and if you turn the ball over 30% of your possessions, then you're probably going to get the team that can really guard and is active. So that stands out.”
The Cyclones are led by senior guard Jaren Holmes, a transfer from St. Bonaventure. Holmes averages 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger allows his team to play freely offensively, which opens up other players, especially senior guards Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill.
“TJ’s certainly given them a lot of freedom to play offensively,” Self said. “Kalscheur and Grill have been great, and then they're not even their leading scorer, so they've got a good team.”
Kalscheur is a familiar face to Kansas, as he had 14 points and two rebounds in the last meeting between the two teams at Allen Fieldhouse.
On the year, Kalscheur averages 11.8 points per game and has appeared in all 15 games. Grill has started and appeared in 14 games and averages 11.1 points with 4.3 rebounds per game.
For the Jayhawks, they’re led offensively by redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson, who averages 20 points per game with 8.8 rebounds.
The last meeting between the teams went down to the last possession, where Kansas pulled out a 62-61 win from a go-ahead layup by current redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris.
Harris had 12 points and 3 assists in that win, and currently averages 8.6 points and 6.3 assists on the season.
“They were obviously a basket away from beating us last year here, but this year's team is better than last year's team. Last year's team went to the Sweet 16,” Self said.
Overall, Kansas leads the series 188-66 all-time with a 56-10 advantage at home.
Kansas looks to make it to seven straight wins over the Cyclones on Saturday, as the tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN+.