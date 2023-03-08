How to Watch:
The game will be broadcasted on ESPN at 2 p.m. from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The listed start time may be pushed back, as Iowa State and Baylor tip off at 11:30 a.m.
Previous meetings:
The Jayhawks swept the season series against the Mountaineers, winning 76-62 on the road on Jan. 7, and holding on for a narrow 76-74 win on Feb. 25 at home.
Mountaineers at a glance:
West Virginia is likely in the NCAA Tournament with their 78-62 win over Texas Tech in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
Head coach Bob Huggins’ squad is playing their best basketball at the right time; they’ve won four of their last five, with that loss coming in Allen Fieldhouse. The recent stretch includes a road win against Iowa State and a home win versus Kansas State.
What’s at stake?
The Jayhawks are looking for more games in the T-Mobile Center after the Big 12 Tournament. They’re pursuing the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would almost guarantee the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region that Kansas City, Missouri plays host to for their semi-finals and finals this year.
Players to watch for:
No. 10 redshirt senior guard Erik Stevenson:
Stevenson was an All-Big 12 third-team selection for the Mountaineers, and he proved why during their win over Texas Tech Wednesday night, scoring 13 first-half points. He’s led West Virginia in scoring all year, so expect him to have the green light to shoot at almost any time.
No. 0 redshirt senior guard Kedrian Johnson:
Johnson is feeling good going into this one having scored 23 to end the regular season, and dropping 20 in the win over Texas Tech to advance the Mountaineers onward.
Expect Johnson to put the ball on the floor and get to the cup, but will also look to burn opponents from deep.
No. 10 redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson:
Wilson has the target on his back after being named Big 12 Player of the Year. He led the conference in points per game and rebounds per game and looks to live up to the award during his final week of Big 12 basketball.
No. 24 sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr.:
Adams has flown under the radar for the Jayhawks this year as a 6-foot-7-inch starting center. He averages 10.5 points per game and will look to increase that average on Thursday afternoon.
He has thrived on playing in the short pick-and-roll and has improved his jumper from inside the arc significantly throughout the season.
...
The Jayhawks need a strong start to the Big 12 Tournament and have a tough task with the Huggins-led Mountaineers.