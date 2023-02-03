How to watch: Tip-off from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, is set for 11 a.m. between No. 8 Kansas and No. 13 Iowa State on Saturday, with the game shown on ESPN.
It’s safe to say that Kansas has had a gauntlet of a schedule in the Big 12 Conference, but it’s also one that head coach Bill Self hasn’t encountered before with the Jayhawks.
“I've been amazed for eight games in a row,” Self said. “I can't remember ever going through a stretch like this since I've been here at Kansas… It's good for our league. It's good for fans. All those things.”
The tough games continue, as Kansas is now on the road, heading into a challenging environment that Hilton Coliseum is known to bring.
“It'll be a great atmosphere… It always is there,” Self said. “One of the best places to play in our league, without doubt. Even though it's an early start, the team that wakes up first probably had the best chance to have some success at least early, but I anticipate it being a juiced atmosphere.”
However, those same environments can get the Jayhawks going, especially with sophomore forward Zach Clemence.
“I think we like that,” Clemence said. “I think we like when the whole fans come there and cheer like that and boo at us. I think that really gets us going.”
The Cyclones have senior guard Caleb Grill back in their lineup, and he’s coming off a 24-point game against Texas Tech.
“Grill is capable of making six in a game, seven in a game,” Self said. “That's been proven. What’d he make, his first six the other night against Tech? And that's coming off an injury. He didn't play against Missouri, I don't believe, but he’s quick release, and got a green light.”
Adding to the threats that Iowa State can provide, senior guard Gabe Kalscheur stands out to Self, averaging 13.4 points per game.
“Gabe, to me, has kind of emerged as one of the best players in our league,” Self said. “He's a real guard. He can get his own shot. He can shoot off the catch. He's got size. He can guard multiple positions. He's the best charge-taker in our league. There's a lot of things that he does well. He's a winner.”
Even though Iowa State is coming into the game after a loss to Texas Tech, they’ve still been playing really well and will bring a tough matchup for Kansas.
“They just lost recently, but I think they're on a roll offensively and defensively,” Clemence said. “They're a good defensive team, so it's going to be good for us to get the ball moving and stuff like that.”
Kansas has won the last seven matchups and leads the all-time series over Iowa State 189-66, including a 29-22 advantage when playing inside Hilton.