After defeating Oklahoma State earlier in the week, Kansas men’s basketball will head to Morgantown, West Virginia for a matchup with the Mountaineers.
Historically, The Jayhawks have struggled in Morgantown. Kansas is only 3-6 over the nine meetings between the two at West Virginia.
Coach Bill Self acknowledged the Jayhawks’ struggles playing in Morgantown and views this game as a must-win.
“This has probably been the hardest place for us to win in the league since they've been in the league. I think we probably had the worst record against them as anything,” Self said. “We're definitely approaching this as a must-win game for us and one which we know we'll have to play very well to do so.”
The Mountaineers have struggled lately as they’ve lost nine of 10, but the Jayhawks on the the other have rebounded with two straight wins since their last loss at Texas. And thanks to Texas Tech, Kansas regained a two game lead in the Big 12 Standings over Baylor and Tech.
Despite the lead, redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson is only concerned with what the Jayhawks can control.
“Having a two game lead is good. My whole mindset has been we don't lose the game. We win no matter what,” Wilson said. “The road is definitely going to be hard, and the rest of the season is gonna be difficult.”
Wilson also mentioned how difficult it is to play on the road at West Virginia.
“They're such a well coached team and they got good guys that can score,” Wilson said. “I think of the fans so it's never never easy on the road, especially there.”
In the first matchup between the two, Kansas dominated the matchup 85-59, in large part due to the Jayhawks being able to limit the Big 12’s second leading scorer in fifth-year guard Taz Sherman, who only had five points.
Freshman forward Zach Clemence also expects a fight from the Mountaineers, unlike the first game, but also expects the matchup to be a fun one.
‘It's gonna be a great game. It's West Virginia. They’re a great team and we just caught them on a bad night,” Clemence said. “They're gonna be pumped up to play as again. I think it’s going to be a fun game.”
Tipoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.