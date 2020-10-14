After dropping two 5-set matches to West Virginia last week, Kansas volleyball is looking to regroup against Oklahoma Friday.
Currently, both teams sit at the bottom of the Big 12 standings with the Jayhawks in ninth at 1-5 and the Sooners in last at 0-4. Both teams will be looking to pick up important wins, especially the Jayhawks who have dropped five-straight matches.
Kansas looked competitive in both of its most recent matches against West Virginia. But the Jayhawks never could find a way to overcome the Mountaineers, losing in back-to-back 5-set heartbreakers.
On the other side, Oklahoma lost both of its matches at Baylor. The Sooners brought the Bears to the brink in a 5-set first match, but then lost in straight sets the following night.
The Jayhawks relied on the backs of their freshmen against West Virginia. With Kansas missing top kill leader in graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser, the young talent of the team was put in the difficult position of making up the difference.
Freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady had a monster first match, finishing with a team-high 18 kills and a .265 hitting percentage. Fellow freshman outside hitter Karli Schmidt also had a big performance, finishing with 12 kills and a .321 hitting percentage. Freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford, who was recently named Big 12 Rookie of the Week, added five kills and added five blocks.
Schmidt continued her solid production the next night, finishing with a team-high 17 kills and a .275 hitting percentage. Crawford contributed heavily as well, finishing with 13 kills and a .423 hitting percentage. Freshman setter Elsie McGhie also added three kills.
If Kansas is without Mosser once again for this two-match series against Oklahoma, the Jayhawks will need the same production from their freshmen this weekend.
Even though the Sooners are winless, they can’t be overlooked. Their first four matches were against No. 2 Baylor and No. 1 Texas. They’re also the only team this season so far to win a set against the top-ranked Longhorns, and one of two teams to win a set against the Bears.
Kansas is the only other team that has won a set against Baylor, giving the Bears their only loss of the season on Sept. 25.
The Jayhawks will face the Sooners on the road in a two-match series this weekend. The first match on Friday is set for 6 p.m., while Saturday's match is set for 4 p.m.