Kansas volleyball will travel to Ames, Iowa, this weekend for a two-match series against the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Jayhawks are coming off a bye week after splitting their series with Kansas State, while the Cyclones are coming off two losses to West Virginia last week.
The two teams have identical 2-8 records this season and sit near the bottom of the Big 12 standings, only ahead of TCU.
Although Kansas’ season hitting percentage is a mere .214, Iowa State has had much more trouble on the attacking side, hitting for a .186 clip this season. Kansas will be looking to take advantage of an inefficient Iowa State squad.
Kansas will also be leaning on the veteran leadership of graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser. After missing four matches, Mosser returned against Kansas State and made an immediate impact.
Mosser recorded 10 kills in her first match back en route to a 3-1 victory against the Wildcats. Mosser was even better in her second match back, recording 21 kills and six service aces. The Jayhawks would eventually lose the match 3-2, but her return marked a turning point in the season.
Kansas will also need to receive more consistent production out of freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady. Elnady led the Jayhawks in kills with 11 in their first match against the Wildcats, but her production diminished in the second match, only producing two kills.
Even against a weaker opponent in the Cyclones, consistent production from Elnady would go great lengths to make sure the Jayhawks come out of this weekend with a pair of wins.
The Jayhawks will also need to improve their play away from Lawrence. This season, Kansas has yet to win a match away from home. Although the Jayhawks have come close — such as the narrow 3-2 road loss to Oklahoma on Oct. 16 — they still have yet to claim victory on the road.
Luckily for Kansas, Iowa State is only 1-3 at home this season, with the lone victory being a 3-1 win against Texas Tech on Oct. 2. Although Iowa State's most recently scheduled home series against Oklahoma was postponed, its last home matches were both 3-0 sweeps against Baylor on Oct. 23 and 24.
Kansas will face Iowa State in a two-match series on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.