Kansas volleyball is set to take on TCU on the road Thursday and Friday. After two crushing losses to the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend, the Jayhawks are looking to tack on some critical wins against the Horned Frogs.
Kansas now sits at 1-7 on the season and comes into its next series on a seven-match losing streak. Four of those losses came by a sweep, with the other three being tough 5-set losses.
If the Jayhawks want to steal some wins from the Horned Frogs, they will have to raise their attacking percentage. The Jayhawks have a season average of .205, compared to their opponents' average of .255. Kansas also trails its opponents in kills per set, with Kansas totaling 10.9 kills per set, while allowing 13.2 kills per set.
Lucky for Kansas, TCU also struggles with landing its hits, sporting a far worse hitting percentage of .167 on the season. The Horned Frogs have also committed 158 attacking errors in just six matches.
The Jayhawks will have to target this clear advantage in hitting percentage and look to get the ball to its new stars, such as freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady and redshirt junior outside hitter Anezka Szabo.
Elnady currently leads the team in kills with 71 on the season, and led the Jayhawks in their last match with eight kills. Elnady has been the catalyst for the Jayhawks from the very beginning, and has continued to shine and be a key player on a very young Kansas team.
Szabo has also been a very promising addition to the squad — currently second on the team with 57 kills — and has played in every set for Kansas so far this season.
The Jayhawks will need to set the ball to these two fresh faces and attack the Horned Frogs early if they want to secure some crucial wins this weekend.
Kansas' two-match series against TCU will begin Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. First serve is set for 3:30 p.m.