After an unexpected week off following the postponement of a two-match series with TCU, Kansas volleyball hopes to finally end its current seven-match losing streak with a two-match series against in-state rival Kansas State starting Thursday.
The No. 13 Wildcats (5-3) are coming off a two-match series sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners, while the Jayhawks sit at 1-7 this season. If the Jayhawks want to pull off an upset against the Wildcats, they’re going to need to focus on taking the first set.
In the Wildcats’ three losses this season, they’ve dropped the first set. And in two of those matches, Kansas State dropped the first two sets.
However, winning the first set has been a difficult task for the Jayhawks this season; Kansas has won just one opening set this year (Oklahoma on Oct. 16). Taking the first set will be crucial if Kansas wants to take down its rival.
Kansas will also have to slow down a Kansas State team that is undefeated on the road this year. Although they’ve only played two matches away from Manhattan, Kansas State beat a talented West Virginia team 3-2 in both matches.
Kansas will also need to improve its hitting percentage from its last performance. After hitting a respectable .240 in their first match against the Sooners, the Jayhawks hit an abysmal .103 in their second outing. Kansas will have to find a way to stick with Kansas State, a team that averages 12.8 kills per set.
The Wildcats have also committed 24 more errors than their opponents this season, which is something the Jayhawks need to take advantage of.
Kansas will also have to slow down freshman outside hitter Aliyah Carter, who leads the Wildcats in kills with 127 kills, averaging 3.63 kills per set. If Kansas graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser is out again, freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady will have to come through with another big performance.
Elnady currently leads the Jayhawks with 71 kills, averaging 2.45 kills per set.
First serve is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and the second match on Friday will begin at the same time.