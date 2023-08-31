Game time: Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena
Tickets: Free with student ID or available here
How to watch: ESPN+
Purdue comes into Lawrence for the Kansas Invitational with a freshman-heavy team looking to live up to expectations in the volleyball powerhouse Big Ten Conference. In this season’s Big Ten volleyball season preview, the Boilermakers are ranked fifth, with one of their players, sophomore outside hitter Eva Hudson, being awarded preseason all-Big Ten honors.
On the other side of things, Kansas was also ranked fifth in the Big 12 Conference preseason preview, sitting just a point behind TCU in fourth. The Jayhawks are competing with the reigning national champion Texas Longhorns, plus Baylor and TCU who also made appearances in last year’s national tournament. Additionally, Kansas is facing a new foe with BYU, who went to the third round of last year’s playoffs and is already ranked second in its new conference.
So far on the year, Purdue is 1-2, dropping its previous two games in a row. In their season opener, the Boilermakers beat Duke in four sets, which were tightly-matched in a few sets, but ended up with Purdue running away with the match in the final set, winning 25-14. In a turn of events, the currently ranked No. 16 Boilermakers were swept in an upset by No. 18 Creighton at home the very next day. To finish out their season-opening home tournament, the Boilermakers then dropped a close match against unranked Loyola Chicago, who were 1-1 entering the game.
Although Purdue has recently fallen, the Jayhawks have been on the rise, sweeping both matches in the Omaha Classic against Pepperdine and Omaha to start their season 2-0.
Now Kansas and Purdue sit two spots apart in this week’s American Volleyball Coach’s Association poll, creating a top-25 matchup for the Jayhawks’ home-opener. Kansas will tout some new faces of its own, including the frontcourt trio of graduate outside Reagan Cooper, graduate middle blocker Mykayla Myers, and junior middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo, who have already combined for 46 kills and 14 blocks. The Jayhawks also have freshman defensive specialist Raegan Burns who has played both games as libero despite returning both of the liberos it used last year: sophomore Brynn Kirsch and super-senior Kennedy Farris.
Immediately following the home opener against No. 25 Purdue, Kansas will face another, higher ranked opponent in its match against No. 19 Marquette on Saturday afternoon.
After starting the year just a vote away from making the top-25 poll, the Jayhawks will search to continue their climb in the rankings with these two ranked matchups as they play host for the Kansas Invitational.