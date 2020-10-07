Kansas volleyball is set to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers Friday and Saturday for another two-match series against a Big 12 opponent.
Both teams currently have a record of 1-3 and are looking to get some crucial wins this weekend.
Coming off back-to-back 3-0 losses against No. 1 Texas last week, the Jayhawks will look to turn things around. West Virginia most recently lost to Kansas State twice last week, dropping both matches 3-2.
The Jayhawks’ hitting percentage and lackluster offense were what ultimately doomed the team against the Longhorns. Kansas will attempt to fire away at a West Virginia defense that has been allowing a .240 hitting percentage.
In last week’s matches against Texas, Kansas averaged a hitting percentage of only .118 over two matches, while Texas hit for a .283 clip over that same span.
Kansas will be looking to graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser and freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady for help if the team wants to improve its kill totals. With the Jayhawks’ averaging 10.5 kills per set, they may not be able to keep up with West Virginia’s 13.8 kills per set. If Mosser and Elnady lock in and get balls past the opponent’s blockers, then Kansas will be in a good position to add two wins this weekend.
Throughout the start of the season, the Jayhawks managed to keep each match fairly close, even without a high-powered offense such as the likes of Texas. Kansas also caught a couple of breaks, with its opponents committing 17 more service errors, which helped keep Kansas in matches longer
If Kansas flips the switch and gets its offense cooking, look out. The Jayhawks have all the players and tools necessary to contend in the Big 12, but it may take some time for everyone to get into the swing of things in a pandemic-altered season.
Kansas will take on West Virginia in a two-match series at home starting Friday at 6:30 p.m., with the second match Saturday at 5 p.m.