The start of the season is right around the corner for Kansas women's basketball with the Jayhawks set to take on Southern Illinois University, at home, next Wed., Nov. 10 to open the season.

Kansas returns five players who played 15 minutes or more last season including junior guards Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin, senior guard Aniya Thomas, sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti and graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau.

At women’s basketball Big 12 media day, Kersgieter -- who led Kansas in points per game last season with an average of 17 -- talked about the depth this team has coming moving into this season.

“This is the most complete roster I’ve played with,” Kersgieter said. “But the thing I’m most excited about is just the fact that I have 14 teammates that are bought in for the season as much as anyone. They are so excited. They work so hard every single day. They want the best not just for themselves but for their teammates.”

This season's roster has an especially interesting makeup because of the amount of international players on the team. The Jayhawks have seven total international players from six different countries including Canada, Croatia, Greece, Sweden, Denmark and the Republic of North Macedonia.

“Most of our international players obviously speak multiple languages, but many freshmen, whether they're from Kansas City or they’re from Croatia, are learning the basketball language,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “I think terminology always changes as you’re bringing in players and right now we are all just trying to get on the same page in terms of the basketball terminology we use.”

Schneider also noted that developing chemistry and trying to stay healthy are both going to be keys for success for this year’s team. However, what stands out the most to him about the upcoming season is trinity valley transfer Taiyanna Jackson.

Jackson will add length that Kansas has not had since Schneider has taken over as head coach. Standing at 6-foot-6, Jackson has the ability to protect the paint and block shots. Combine that with Kansas’ solid guard play, and Kansas may have a recipe for a solid basketball team.

Jackson is one of five newcomers Kansas has brought in. The other new additions include freshmen Matea Nikolic, Sanna Strom, Danai Papadopoulou and sophomore transfer Nadira Eltayeb.

The Jayhawks will first be in action at home against SIUE Wed., Nov. 10. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.