Kansas women’s basketball will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Ole Miss this Thursday.
If the Jayhawks want to secure their third win of the season against the 1-0 Rebels, their offense will have to be on their A-game.
Sophomore guard Holly Kersgeiter led the way for Kansas in its last game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, scoring 17 points and shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. Kersgeiter’s consistency from deep allowed Kansas to drain some daggers against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, as the Jayhawks shot 11-for-24 from three-point range. She also opened up the lane, leading to Kansas scoring 30 points in the paint.
Freshman forward Ioanna Chatzileonti also made an impact in the Jayhawks’ first week of action, and was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
The Athens, Greece, native averaged 10.5 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Jayhawks in her first two collegiate games. This included scoring 15 points against Northern Colorado on Wednesday, and a 15-rebound performance against Texas A&M–Corpus Christi on Sunday.
The Jayhawks’ last game against the Islanders showed that their offense could prove deadly to any team in their path. Kansas had the hot hand all night long, with four of five starters scoring in double figures. The Jayhawks also shot 49.2% from the field and 45.8% from downtown.
Kansas’ defense was also a huge key to this win, holding the Islanders to just 43 points and forcing 20 turnovers on the night. The Islanders were held to a mere 26.6% shooting from the field, while shooting just a bit better from beyond the arc (27.3%).
Look for Kersgeiter to repeat as Kansas’ leading scorer against Ole Miss, as she has led the team in both of Kansas’ games. Kersgeiter will have the green light to shoot just about whenever she has the ball, as her seemingly limitless range will leave the defense with no choice but to contest her on every shot.
As for the Rebels, watch out for freshman forward Snudda Collins after scoring 23 points against McNeese State on Monday. Collins shot 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-8 from deep. Collins is able to score from all three levels and will be a nightmare for the Jayhawks if they don’t guard her closely.
If Kansas wants to start its season with a 3-0 record, the offense will have to perform with the same consistency and take high-percentage shots all night long.
Kansas will face Ole Miss on the road this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.