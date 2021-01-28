No. 15 Kansas men’s basketball will look to end its recent struggles with its first home game in 19 days against TCU Thursday.
Capped off by a 75-68 loss to Oklahoma on the road Saturday, Kansas has now lost three consecutive games for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
With a 10-5 (4-4 Big 12) record, Kansas also currently sits seventh in the Big 12 standings.
TCU, who currently sits at 9-5 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play, is looking to end a three-game losing streak that began with a blowout 93-64 home loss to Kansas on Jan. 5.
This time around, Kansas will have senior guard Marcus Garrett in the lineup. Garrett missed the first game against TCU due to a head injury.
“I actually watched the game last night and I’ve seen that we kind of didn’t defend as great,” Garrett said during a media availability Wednesday. “During the game, it looked like we were getting stops, but most of the time they were missing wide open shots. I feel like game two, we still have to lock in defensively and come up with as many stops as possible.”
Garrett, who is averaging a career-high 10.0 points and 4.9 rebounds, is coming off one of his best offensive showings this season. He scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the loss to Oklahoma.
“This isn’t being negative, this is just a fact: we don’t have anybody who can guard the ball other than Marcus Garrett,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the Oklahoma game.
Garrett will lead a Kansas backcourt tasked with containing TCU junior guard RJ Nembhard and freshman guard Mike Miles.
“With Mike and RJ, I’ll say [they are] basically two guys that can score at all three levels,” Garrett said. “The offense is kind of ran through them with [junior center Kevin] Samuel down.”
Nembhard, a junior guard from Keller, Texas, is averaging a team-high 17.2 points and 1.3 steals in 12 games this season. He is also shooting efficiently from beyond the arc at a 38.2% clip.
Miles, a freshman guard from Lancaster, Texas, is TCU’s second-leading scorer with 13.4 points per game, and is shooting 42.8% from the field.
“I feel like we have to keep those two guards in front of us,” Garrett said. “[We] can’t let them get any uncontested shots, any uncontested looks, and [we need to] just lock in defensively. I feel like that’ll give us the best chance to win the game.”
Nembhard finished with 14 points and six assists in TCU’s loss to Kansas earlier this month.
Kansas will also have its hands full as it looks to slow down TCU junior forward Chuck O’Bannon, who finished with a season-high 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting and six rebounds in the first matchup.
O’Bannon, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward from Las Vegas, is averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season on 37.7% shooting from the field.
Expect to see noticeable changes to the Kansas lineup for this matchup, as the Jayhawks have struggled with inconsistency from a number of its top players this season.
“I’m going to give everybody a chance to play with everybody and then we’ll kind of see where we need to go,” Self said on his weekly “Hawk Talk” show Monday. “It was actually fun to watch one team play today and it wasn’t very much fun to watch the other team.”
Tipoff for Thursday’s game is set for 7 p.m.