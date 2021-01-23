Lining up for their second meeting of the season, No. 9 Kansas men’s basketball will travel to take on the unranked Oklahoma Sooners Saturday.
The Jayhawks are coming off back-to-back road losses and are searching for a bounce-back game.
Kansas held Oklahoma to its lowest point total of the season (59), but the game was anything but pretty for the Jayhawks. Kansas struggled with ball security throughout the game, committing 16 turnovers. The Jayhawks stepped up their defensive presence, though, with six blocks and five steals.
If Kansas manages to control the interior, maintain ball security and show consistent defense against Oklahoma, they should be able to dominate the matchup Saturday.
The Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in total rebounds (557) and rebounding margin (7.1), but when competing against high energy and length on the interior their efforts seem to fold. In Kansas' 84-59 loss to then-No. 8 Texas on Jan. 2, the Jayhawks were out-rebounded 46-37, a blunder the team cannot afford to make again.
On the other side, Oklahoma is on a two-game winning streak. Kansas will have to stomp on Oklahoma’s mojo Saturday if it wants a chance to win, and the perfect player to do so is junior forward David McCormack.
McCormack had a breakout performance in Kansas’ last matchup against Oklahoma, with a team-high 17 points and shooting 8-for-14 from the field. The Jayhawks will need to look to the 6-foot-10 forward out of Norfolk, Virginia, for a big presence inside.
A key player who the Jayhawks have been missing out on is redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson. Wilson started the season off red-hot and became one of the Jayhawks’ most consistent players.
However, Wilson has fallen off in recent weeks, starting with Kansas’ first matchup against Oklahoma. Wilson shot 2-for-3 from beyond the arc for Kansas with nine points and 11 rebounds, but provided the majority of Kansas’ turnovers (seven).
Kansas needs Wilson to regain his confidence and playmaking ability from earlier in the season if the Jayhawks want to make a serious push for the Big 12 title.
As for the Sooners, they will rely on senior guard Austin Reaves. Reaves is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season. Earlier this season against Kansas, Reaves recorded 20 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. The Jayhawks will need to contain Reaves’ if they want a chance for victory.
Kansas will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.