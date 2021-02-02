Kansas men’s basketball returns to Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday for a matchup with in-state rival Kansas State, as it attempts to bounce back from recent struggles.
The Jayhawks have had the upper hand in its recent matchups with Kansas State, winning 11 of its last 12 meetings with the Wildcats.
“We can’t get a string together unless we get one,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in a media availability Monday. “It is a new month. We were not very good in November. We were terrific in December. We weren’t any good in January. So, this is our month."
“February, of course, would be a great time to play our best ball moving forward," Self said. "I think the fact that it’s K-State, the fact that it’s a home game, I do think that brings a little extra charge to it as well.”
Kansas, who dropped to No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 poll Monday, has lost three of its last four contests, including a 80-61 road loss to No. 11 Tennessee Saturday night in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Jayhawks also sit at fifth in the Big 12 standings, and are having one of its worst seasons in recent memory, starting the season with an 11-6 (5-4 Big 12) record.
KU will need a solid performance from senior guard Marcus Garrett in order to avoid the upset.
“Everybody needs to play well,” Self said. “We don’t have the margin for error that we can not have a core contingent of guys play well night in and night out.”
Garrett has been a bright spot on this Kansas roster of late, averaging 14.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last three games.
He is averaging 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds with a team-high 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season.
Perimeter defense will be a focus for the Jayhawks in this one as Garrett will likely be tasked with slowing Kansas State’s leading-scorer, freshman guard Nigel Pack, who scored 26 points on 9-16 shooting (8-14 3PM) in the Wildcats’ loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.
“We can’t let the young fella walk into shots,” Self said. “We’ve got to be there on the catch. We need to make him put it down in order to create space rather than getting it off the catch.”
Pack, a 6-foot, 180-pound point guard from Indianapolis, Indiana, is averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three-point range.
“I think there’s things, and that’s not big time coach-speak, there’s things that we need to do to be there on the catch that, in all honesty, we’ve done a crap job of,” Self said.
Kansas will look to junior forward David McCormack to provide a spark on the offensive end after he scored a team-high 17 points in the loss to Tennessee.
“I think we need to throw the ball inside more,” Self said. “I think we need to play through our bigs more, through David more, not only as a scorer but as a passer.”
McCormack has been inconsistent this season, averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 47.8 percent from the field.
After a three-game stretch from January 5-12 -- where McCormack averaged 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game -- the big man has fallen back to earth, averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
Kansas State is in the middle of one of its worst stretches in program history, losing its last eight games to drop to 5-13 (1-8 Big 12) on the season.
Tipoff for Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown is set for 7 p.m.