Another day, another top 25 matchup for Kansas men’s basketball, who have played three ranked opponents in its first seven games.
This time, the Jayhawks will take on No. 14 Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, to open Big 12 play.
The Big 12 conference is loaded this season, which Kansas coach Bill Self and his team are well aware of heading into conference play.
“This may be the best I’ve seen our league,” Self said in a media availability Tuesday. “It’s going to be a great league with more uncertainty than ever because of the COVID issues.”
Kansas enters Thursday's game as a slight underdog, with Texas Tech projected with a 59% chance of victory, according to KenPom. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index predicts Texas Tech has a 67.9% chance of winning Thursday.
With that in mind, here are two players the Jayhawks will have to stop in order to secure an “upset” in Lubbock, and two players that could help Kansas defeat Texas Tech on the road.
Who Kansas Has to Stop
Junior guard Mac McClung
The transfer from Georgetown was a great find for Texas Tech, currently leading the Red Raiders in scoring with 14.1 points per game. Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett will likely be tasked with slowing down this essential piece of the Red Raider offense.
Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva
Santos-Silva is a very interesting matchup for Kansas. While he lacks length at 6-foot-7, he mans the five spot for Texas Tech and puts up a solid 8.1 points per game. He also adds a team-high 7.6 rebounds, 64.9% field goal percentage and 1.4 blocks per game.
Who Can Help Kansas Win
Junior forward David McCormack
While the start to the season hasn’t been amazing for McCormack, he has shown some progress in recent games. He will matchup up with Santos-Silva inside, and Kansas will likely give him touches with his height advantage, as McCormack stands at 6-foot-10. If McCormack can continue improving, the Jayhawks will have a great chance Thursday.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson
Wilson has been the one to step up in big games for the Jayhawks this season, leading Kansas in scoring against then-No. 20 Kentucky (23 points) and then-No. 8 Creighton (23 points). Wilson has been the go-to scorer — averaging a team-high 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game — and could pose major matchup problems for Texas Tech.
Kansas will take on Texas Tech on the road to open Big 12 play Thursday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.