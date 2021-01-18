No. 9 Kansas men’s basketball will travel to Waco, Texas, to face off against the undefeated and Big 12 conference leading Baylor Bears.
The Jayhawks are coming off a crushing 75-70 road loss to Oklahoma State last Tuesday, and haven’t played since following the postponement of Saturday’s game against Iowa State due to the Big 12's COVID-19 protocols.
NEW: @KUHoops game with Iowa State Saturday has been postponed. #kubball pic.twitter.com/7VVKV6iRRU— Sam Lance🌾 (@samlance_) January 16, 2021
Kansas is 98-13 following a loss under coach Bill Self, but the Jayhawks will still have to play their best game to come out victorious in Waco.
Baylor has been one of the most impressive teams in the country to start the year, defeating teams by an average of 26 points — which is the largest scoring margin in the nation. The Bears currently sit at No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
Baylor also ranks No. 9 nationally in assists per game (18.6), No. 7 in steals per game (9.5), No. 5 in three-point percentage (42.3%) and No. 4 in turnovers forced (19.33 per game).
Kansas will have to slow down Baylor’s guard trio of senior MaCio Teague and juniors Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell. Butler was named to a number of preseason Player of the Year watch lists, and he's living up to the hype — averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Teague and Mitchell are also having impressive years with a combined average of 27.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Bears guard play can efficiently score the basketball and are also hard-nosed defenders. Kansas will have its hands full trying to slow this group down.
Baylor also has one of the best interior defenders in the nation in senior forward Mark Vital, who has 11 blocks and 15 steals so far this season. Vital will likely match up against Kansas redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson.
Junior forward David McCormack must have a big game for Kansas if the Jayhawks are going to be successful Monday night. His matchup with Baylor junior forward Flo Thamba may be Kansas' biggest and only matchup advantage in the starting lineup.
“We thought for a long period of time that Dave played better against bigs,” Self said. “And then he had the real good game against TCU, and then followed it up with a good game against Oklahoma, and then a good game against Oklahoma State.”
McCormack is averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in his last three games, including a 24-point, 12-rebound performance his last time out against Oklahoma State.
“I think the reality is that Dave is just playing better, regardless of if he’s going against a certain size,” Self said.
Kansas will also have to get sophomore guard Christian Braun and Wilson going if they are to be successful. Both players have struggled as of late.
Tipoff for Monday's top-10 matchup is set for 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN.