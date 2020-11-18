Kansas volleyball will play a two-match series at home against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this Thursday and Friday.
No fans will be in attendance for either match, following University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod's announcement Tuesday.
If the Jayhawks want to win this series against their conference foes, the offense will need to start clicking more consistently.
Kansas has currently been experiencing an offensive drought in its last few matches, most notably in the previous series against Iowa State. The matches were very competitive, especially with both teams coming into the series at 2-8 on the year, but Kansas ended up splitting 1-1.
The Jayhawks were able to snag a win in their first match against the Cyclones on Friday, thanks to their defense and their ability to take care of the ball in critical moments. The offense didn’t help the visiting Jayhawks much, though, as Kansas finished with a hitting percentage of just .218 for the match.
Still, it was enough to get the job done against Iowa State the first night.
But the Jayhawks couldn't replicate that good fortune the following night, only mustering a .108 hitting percentage in a 3-1 loss on Saturday.
If the Jayhawks want to end their season with a couple of big wins against Texas Tech, they will have to significantly improve those offensive numbers.
Graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser will have to lead the team with her offense this week as she has done the past two series. If Mosser — who leads the team with 110 kills this season — can replicate some of those numbers, then Kansas will be in good shape if others can back her up.
On the other side, Texas Tech will look for senior outside hitter Samantha Sanders to lead the way in this upcoming series. Sanders leads the team with 181 kills on the year — 58 more than anyone else on the team. She has managed to record that many kills in 53 sets this season, and will attempt to surpass 200 kills on the year against the Jayhawks.
Aside from Mosser, Kansas will hope to see another tremendous series from junior middle blocker Rachel Langs. Langs was a catalyst for the Jayhawks in their 1-1 series split with the Cyclones last weekend, and will look to carry that over into this series.
Langs led the Jayhawks in kills in their last match on Saturday, finishing with 10 on the night, and will hope to carry that momentum this weekend.
Kansas will take on Texas Tech at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena this Thursday and Friday. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. for both matches.