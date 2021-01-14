For the first time since Dec. 29, Kansas women's basketball will play a game following a brief hiatus due to COVID-19 for a second time this season.
The Jayhawks will take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas, Thursday night for their first road conference game of the season. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 17.
Despite having six games either postponed or canceled due to the team being unable to meet Big 12 COVID-19 protocols, Kansas is 5-2 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 play this season. The lone Big 12 victory came in a 74-64 home win over Oklahoma back on Dec. 10.
In their latest game, the Jayhawks ousted New Mexico State at home 78-59 on Dec. 29, in which Kansas shot 45% from the field and 23-for-27 from the free throw line.
Kansas will look to rely on sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter, who is averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game — good for No. 10 overall in the Big 12. Junior guard Aniya Thomas has also led the way this season playing a team-high 26 minutes against New Mexico State and averaging 11.1 points per game this season. Senior forward Tina Stephens is also shooting a team-high 55% from the field.
Texas is currently ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll with an 8-2 overall record and a 2-1 record in the Big 12. Most recently, the Longhorns fell to West Virginia in Morgantown 92-58 on Jan. 9, where the Mountaineers shot 56% from the field. The Longhorns hold wins in Big 12 play over Iowa State and Kansas State.
Last season, Kansas went 1-1 against Texas with the home team winning each one game. The victory for the Jayhawks last season was also the first time they have defeated Texas since 2013. Kansas is looking to go 2-0 in league play for the first time since the 2012-13 season when the Jayhawks went to the Sweet 16 in the 2013 NCAA tournament.
Kansas will travel to Austin, Texas, to take on Texas Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.