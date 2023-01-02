Redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar was an essential piece of Texas Tech’s program through a coaching change before deciding to transfer to Kansas ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Now, he looks to go into his former home arena and pick up a Big 12 Conference road victory.
McCullar knows that despite likely being the focus of heckling Texas Tech supporters during tomorrow’s game, he is not alone. He has known that since the Jayhawks went into redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris’ hometown of Columbia, Mo., where the Jayhawks defeated Missouri.
“In a few weeks, I’m going to Texas Tech, so I know they’re going to have my back in that, and tonight we went out there and competed for Dajuan,” said McCullar after the win over Missouri on Dec. 10. “I know [Texas Tech is] waiting for it,” he added after the Jayhawks’ most recent game.
Head Coach Bill Self did not try to downplay what this game could mean for McCullar but knows that he will handle it well.
“He saw firsthand how you’re supposed to handle a situation like that when Dajuan went back to Columbia,” said Self.
Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson will also have something extra to look forward to as he and his high school teammate, senior guard De’Vion Harmon, will go head to head. Jayhawk fans might recognize Harmon’s name, as he averaged 12.9 points per game playing for Oklahoma during the 2020-2021 season. He spent last year at the University of Oregon before coming back to the Big 12. He is second on the team in scoring with 12.2 points per game.
Super-senior forward Kevin Obanor is leading the Red Raiders with an average of 15.8 points per game. Obanor was on an 11-game streak of scoring at least 10 points before dropping a disappointing six points in the loss to TCU to open conference play.
Sophomore forward KJ Adams will see another tough match-up inside when he takes on the 6 foot 11-inch redshirt-sophomore forward Daniel Batcho. Batcho, a native of France, also did not have his best game against TCU. He only scored two points in 30 minutes, having made his only shot from the field. However, he still averages 12.3 points per game after the off night.
Perhaps the most dangerous scorer in the Red Raider starting line-up is freshman guard Pop Isaacs. He is shooting 41.9% from three-point range while making plenty of key shots to keep the TCU game close.
He has only scored 28 of his 140 points this year on two-point field goals, as he has been reliant on the three-pointer to get going. The Jayhawks will need to run him off of the three-point line in order to make sure that Isaacs doesn’t pop from deep.
Sophomore guard Jaylen Tyson is averaging 10 points per game as he caps off a starting line-up in which all five players average double figures in scoring. He shoots the best percentage from three on the team at 47% for those who have shot at least five, but his 34 attempts are significantly less than Isaacs’ 74.
Both teams see a significant drop off once they go to the bench, as both teams’ sixth man — junior guard Joseph Yesufu for Kansas and junior guard D’maurian Williams for Texas Tech — sit under five points a game. The Red Raiders have made their opponents foul more than they have fouled them, but the Jayhawks can not say the same. That stat could work in Texas Tech’s favor in a big way as it makes Kansas the more likely team to have to use their bench more than they want to.
The Jayhawks will look to make McCullar’s trip back to Lubbock a successful one when they go up against Texas Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.