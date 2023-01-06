Kansas prepares to take on West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tipoff is set for Saturday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
Since they joined the conference, no Big 12 Conference team has had better home success versus Kansas than the West Virginia Mountaineers. They come in with a 6-4 record against the Jayhawks in Morgantown.
“It’s always been a battle every single time we go to West Virginia,” said redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson.
The Mountaineers have had a tough start to begin Big 12 play this year after suffering two road losses, first to Kansas State in overtime and second to Oklahoma State. However, the Big 12 has already proven that it is a tough league from top to bottom. Baylor was picked by coaches to win the league and is off to an 0-2 start as well.
West Virginia is led by redshirt-senior guard Erik Stevenson. Averaging 14.1 points per game, Stevenson takes the most three-pointers, 28 shots for the Mountaineers. Morgantown is his fourth stop in his college career, as he has played at Wichita State, Washington and South Carolina.
Another key piece of the Mountaineers was found in the transfer portal in senior forward Tre Mitchell. Mitchell was averaging over 17 points per game in his first two years at UMass, but then only scored 8.7 points per game for Texas last year. This season, he has found a groove in West Virginia and averages a solid 13.3 points per game.
Redshirt-senior forward Emmitt Matthews rounds out the double-digit scorers for West Virginia as he averages 10.7 points per game. At 6 foot 7 inches, Mitchell can score at all three levels but has missed his last four from three-point range. He’ll look to get that aspect of his game going once again.
The Mountaineers are able to look to their bench to get a scoring spark with senior guard Joe Toussaint averaging 9.8 points per game. He and starting senior guard Kedrian Johnson round out a backcourt that both average nine points per game. Both of them will do most of their scoring on drives instead of shots, as they each shoot under 31% from behind the arc.
Anchoring the starting lineup for the Mountaineers is senior forward Jimmy Bell. Bell, at 6 foot 10 inches, leads the team in rebounds with 6.1 per game.
Kansas head coach Bill Self recognizes that West Virginia, as a team, rebounds very well.
“They always rebound the ball,” Self said about Bob Huggins-coached teams.
The Jayhawks will need to battle on the boards, but it is nothing new from what they have been seeing while starting a 6 foot 7 inch forward at the center spot. Otherwise, the Mountaineers could make it a long night for the Jayhawks.