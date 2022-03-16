FORT WORTH, Texas – Kansas men's basketball will start its NCAA Tournament journey against the No. 16 seed Texas Southern Tigers in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
Kansas is coming off a couple of days’ rest after its Big 12 Tournament title win against Texas Tech on Saturday. Texas Southern, however, has a quick turnaround after defeating Texas A&M–Corpus Christi 76-67 in the First Four on Tuesday.
“Well, I feel for Texas Southern,” super-senior guard Remy Martin said. “I think that Kansas itself, that's enough to play and forget about that next game. I think they're going to come out with tons of energy and excitement to play against us.”
Super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot left Kansas’ last game with a sprained left knee, and Self provided an update on his availability heading into this matchup.
“Well, it's still day-to-day,” Self said. “He practiced some today. Did not go full, but he did do some contact stuff, but it was limited. So we'll wait and see how he feels tomorrow.”
Both teams are on a five-game winning streak, sweeping their conference tournaments and earning automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.
“Hopefully, the confidence, the good feeling of winning is something that you can bottle, so to speak, in a way to help carry over,” coach Bill Self said. “But the bottom line is this: The way it's set up is you have good things happen, you have a feeling of energy, adrenaline, excitement. But there's a time that passes, and you have to kind of recreate that because you can't continue that each and every day.”
The Jayhawks face a team holding opponents to a 39.5% shooting percentage, grabbing 39.6 rebounds per game and totaling 5.1 blocks per game, which all rank top 25 in the nation.
“Defensively, you look at them and they're giving up [about] 39.43 percent for the year,” Self said. “And you think, wow. I mean, there's some good teams in our league that guard that aren't close to that.”
The last time the Jayhawks played in Fort Worth, Texas, they lost to a TCU team that crushed them on the boards, giving up 47 total rebounds and 19 offensive rebounds. Senior forward David McCormack expanded on their opponent's similar rebounding prowess.
“Just knowing the scout report fairly well, we know they have really athletic post players, really strong,” McCormack said. “And they're really strong on the offensive glass. They crash hard. So we just have to be defensively sound, not giving them second-chance opportunities.”
The Tigers have a balanced scoring attack with seven players averaging between six and 10 points per game. Texas Southern has mixed up its rotation throughout the year as nine players have started at least 12 games this season.
“They've got interchangeable parts,” Self said. “They've got three big guys they can throw you at you, and one of them is as athletic as any big we've gone against all year long. They've got a four man that can stretch it in Walker and you certainly have a quick play up front.”
Kansas plays Texas Southern at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 8:57 p.m. Coverage will be on TruTV.