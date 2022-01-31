After a loss to Kentucky on Saturday, Kansas looks to get back on track with their upcoming road game versus the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The Jayhawks took care of business in their first contest just a few weeks ago, as they won in a close game 62-61. This was a game that Kansas was leading for the majority of the time, until Iowa State made a late second-half comeback. At one point, the Cyclones took a lead momentarily until redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. made a game-winning layup.
One of several key matchups in this upcoming game will focus around Kansas’ senior guard Ochai Agbaji and Iowa State’s senior guard Izaiah Brockington. Agbaji is having a National Player of the Year campaign this season, averaging 20.9 points per game while shooting 51% from the field. Brockington is averaging 16.8 points per game along with 7.8 rebounds for the Cyclones.
Agbaji believes that one loss shouldn’t determine this team. There are a lot more games this year and it starts with Iowa State.
“The only thing we can do from this point on is, you know, going back to the drawing board. See what didn’t work. What’s working at times in this game. You know, really break down and analyze this game for Tuesday,” Agbaji said after the loss to Kentucky.
Self believes games like this are more important than games versus Kentucky and believes that the Kentucky loss can fuel this team for their road game versus Iowa State.
“I’d much rather beat Iowa State than Kentucky. Now, granted, we didn’t have an opportunity to beat Kentucky, that was a one sided affair, but you know if this can somehow make us more hungry or more competitive for that game," Self said.
Kansas is currently on a five-game winning streak versus Iowa State and had lost to them last at Hilton Coliseum back during the 2018-2019 season. Kansas leads Iowa State all-time in wins between each other 165-59.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.