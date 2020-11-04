Coming off back-to-back losses, No. 12 Kansas soccer will look to get back on track against Iowa State at Rock Chalk Park Friday.
“We have to win the next game against Iowa State at our place,” said Kansas soccer coach Mark Francis following last week’s loss to West Virginia. “We have lost two [matches in a row] and now I think being back at home will be nice. But I think our guys will be ready next Friday for sure.”
On Friday, the Jayhawks will be celebrating Senior Night for midfielders Avery Hall, Kathryn Castro, and Ceri Holland, and forward Mandi Duggan. Castro, Holland and Duggan have all scored go-ahead goals this season in wins over Texas, Texas Tech and Kansas State.
The Jayhawks currently sit in fourth place in the Big 12 standings with a record of 4-3. They trail No. 3 TCU (7-0-1), No. 4 West Virginia (7-1) and No. 11 Oklahoma State (5-2-1). Unfortunately for Kansas, with only two matches remaining, the best the Jayhawks can finish is second or third place.
In all the matches Kansas has played in this season, the team who scores the first goal has ended up winning. In all four of Kansas’ wins, the Jayhawks have won 1-0. So it's imperative Kansas scores first in order to have a chance at beating Iowa State Friday.
In order to score the first goal, the Jayhawks must come out the gates aggressive and control all aspects of the match for the full 90 minutes.
Iowa State sophomore midfielder Mira Emma enters Friday’s match tied for second in the conference for assists (2). Both of Emma’s assists have been on match-winning goals. It will be essential for Kansas defenders to keep an eye on Emma.
The last time the Jayhawks matched up with the Cyclones, Kansas came away with a 2-1 win in Ames, Iowa on Oct. 31, 2019.
Kansas will take on Iowa State Friday at Rock Chalk Park. Match time is set for 7 p.m.