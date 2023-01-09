Kansas is set to host Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
After the thrilling 76-62 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, Kansas men’s basketball returns home to begin a very tough stretch of games.
Oklahoma heads into Kansas 1-2 in conference play with some momentum after getting a big overtime road win over Texas Tech, 68-63.
Head coach Porter Moser’s team brings in challenges with clever play and can be known to control the tempo of the game.
“Winning at Tech is hard, and they [Oklahoma] go there and win at Tech,” head coach Bill Self said. “They play different than a lot of teams in our league because they do such a great job of controlling pace, and Porter runs some really clever stuff.
Kansas had success winning both matchups last season, but Self says that it will be a tough game.
“It’ll be a hard game, you know, last year, we beat them twice, and we ended up having a pretty good season,” Self said. “It took the last possession on both of them to beat him. So yeah, we know this will be a hard game.”
There are two new additions to the Sooners this season that stood out to Self: senior guard Grant Sherfield and freshman guard Milos Uzan.
Sherfield, a transfer from Nevada, has started in all 15 games for Oklahoma and leads the Sooners offensively by averaging 16.9 points per game.
Looking at Uzan, he’s started seven of 15 games for the Sooners averaging 5.8 points per game.
“I don't know how Porter determines it, but their other starting guard, Milos, as a youngster that we recruited some… he's not having a good year. He's having a great freshman year, so they're really good in the back court.”
Outside of those two additions, Kansas will see a good number of familiar faces as well.
“Their other guys, the majority of them, whether it be the Groves brothers or [CJ] Nolan or [Jalen] Hill, you know, those guys are guys that we've seen before,” Self said. “So, you know, those two additions have really helped this ballclub out a lot.”
The Groves brothers are well-known for their performance against Kansas back in the 2021 National Tournament when they were with Eastern Washington.
Senior forward/center Tanner Groves put up 19 points against Kansas in the last meeting, going 7-of-14 from the field. On the season, he averages 10.7 points per game and leads the team in rebounding with an average of 7.2 per game.
Kansas leads the all-time series 154-69 and holds a 52-7 advantage when playing inside Allen Fieldhouse.