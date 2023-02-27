The regular-season home finale for Kansas men's basketball typically centers around senior night, but that's not the case for redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson. The No. 3-seeded Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) host Texas Tech (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) on Tuesday for one last time at Allen Fieldhouse before closing out the regular season at Texas on Saturday.
Wilson, on the verge of ending his fourth conference slate at Kansas, feels having a conference championship on the line only adds to his benefit.
“The good thing about senior night is that we're playing for a championship as well," Wilson said. "I don’t think I’ve lost in a championship game, so I'm looking forward to that game. I don't really feel any more pressure as far as what we have at stake... if you asked us, all we got to do is win a game on senior night to win the (Big 12 title), then I’d put the house on that.”
The last meeting between Kansas and Texas Tech ended in a narrow 75-72 win for the Jayhawks. Kansas will need to improve defensively, especially in a game where the stakes are this high against a Red Raiders' offense averaging 74.3 points per game and has won four of its last five outings.
“We beat them as bad as we could, and we had a one-point lead… they had the ball with 10 seconds left, and there was no call, and we get a run-out and win by three,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “I think we were up eight with three minutes left, and Obanor makes a couple of bombs. We did a decent job offensively attacking them, but we didn't guard them very well at all. We’ve got to do a much better job defensively in this game.”
Texas Tech has four players that average double figures, showing that they share the wealth and have made large improvements since the last meeting.
“When you think of Harmon, Pop [Isaacs], Obanor and (Jaylon) Tyson, there's four guys that are all capable of getting 15 to 25 in any game,” Self said. “I think they're a lot better offensively than they were when we played them the first time."
Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Who to watch:
Senior forward Kevin Obanor (TTU): On the season, Obanor averages 14.8 points per game and 6.5 rebounds.
He has a strong presence on both sides of the ball, as in the last matchup, he put up 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Obanor is coming in hot after putting up 17 points and nine rebounds in the last game against TCU.
Senior guard De’Vion Harmon (TTU): Harmon has emerged as the Red Raiders’ leading scorer throughout conference play, averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Harmon didn’t have the strongest outing during the last matchup against Kansas, as he only contributed four points and shot 1-for-5 from the field. However, in his most recent outing against TCU, he put up 18 points with five rebounds and five assists.
Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson: With a championship on the line in his last game at Allen Fieldhouse, the confidence is high for Wilson.
On the year, he leads the Big 12 with an average of 19.6 points per game and averages 8.4 rebounds per game as well.
In the last matchup with Texas Tech, he had 16 points and six rebounds.
Series at a glance:
Kansas leads the all-time series 42-7 while holding the 21-1 advantage in Allen Fieldhouse.
Texas Tech’s lone win in Lawrence was back on Jan. 2, 2018, where the score was 85-73.
The Jayhawks have won the last three meetings, but last season the series was split, as both teams won on their respective home court.