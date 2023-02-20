How to watch: Tip-off between No. 3 Kansas and No. 24 TCU will take place from Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Leading into the matchup: Looking to strike revenge from an 83-60 loss on Jan. 21, Kansas rides into Fort Worth at the top of the Big 12 Conference and has won its last four, with a 10-4 record in conference play.
TCU is coming in off a 100-75 win over Oklahoma State and sits at sixth place in the Big 12, with a 7-7 record in conference play.
Who to watch:
Junior guard Mike Miles Jr. (TCU): During the last meeting, Miles wasn’t in the lineup. He currently leads TCU offensively, averaging 17.9 points per game.
Senior forward Emanuel Miller (TCU): In the first matchup, Miller had five points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
He is third on the team in points with 12.9 per game and leads the team in rebounds averaging 6.1.
Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris (Kansas): Harris has begun to find himself as an emerging scorer, averaging 8.3 points per game on the year with 6.3 assists.
Although he was held scoreless in the last matchup, he still contributed eight assists and two steals.
Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson (Kansas): With the season Wilson has had so far, it’s no question that he is one of the players to watch for the Jayhawks. Even in the loss to TCU earlier this season, he put up 30 points and seven rebounds.
On the season, he averages 20.4 points per game with 8.3 rebounds. Wilson is also coming off a 21-point and 13-rebound performance against Baylor.
Series at a glance:
Kansas leads the all-time series 24-4, with a 10-2 advantage on the road.