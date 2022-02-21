Kansas men's basketball returns home to face Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday. Kansas completed a 17-point comeback in its last matchup with the Wildcats.
Coach Bill Self lost his father, Bill Self Sr., the day before the game and sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu spoke on the magnitude of the last matchup.
“I knew that it was up to us to win that game,” Yesufu said. “We really wanted to get the win for him because it meant a lot to him.”
The Drake transfer has seen his playing time increase recently due to the absence of super-senior guard Remy Martin. Yesufu has averaged 15 minutes in the past six games.
“He values the little things like the hustle plays, the defensive plays, the rebounding, the grit, he loves those things,” Yesufu said on Self’s impact on his play. “I feel like now that I’ve started doing that, I’m starting to gain more confidence on the offensive end.”
Rebounding has been a point of emphasis for Kansas all year, averaging 37.6 rebounds per game with a +6.1 rebounding margin. Senior forward David McCormack, redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson and senior guard Ochai Agbaji have combined for 19.5 of those rebounds.
“If you lose the battle of the boards, that’s a really easy way to go home sad in March,” super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot said. “We’ve been really focused on rebounding our best.”
Agbaji was recently named co-Big 12 Player of the Week for the fourth time this season after averaging 21.5 points in two games.
“His consistency has been awesome,” Lightfoot said. “He’s been a great player but also an even better teammate. He makes us all better, makes sure we’re all locked in. It’s been awesome to be able to see him grow.”
The Wildcats are on the Next Four Out line, according to ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology. Despite the projections, Self believes K-State should be on the NCAA tournament bracket.
“K-State should be on the inside of the bubble right now,” Self said. “If our league is rated to be what it is, then you have to respect teams that are approximately .500 in a league that’s as good as ours.”
Self understands that this Wildcats team is better than what others think and wants his team to play hard for the right reasons.
“The reason they’ll play so hard isn’t because of the rivalry,” Self said. “The reason they’ll play hard is because they know that they’re dangerous.”
Tip-off for the Sunflower Showdown is set for 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse.