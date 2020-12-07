The No. 5-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will host No. 8 Creighton in the Big East/Big 12 Battle Tuesday.
Kansas Athletics will allow 2,500 fans to attend the game Tuesday, University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod announced last Thursday. The same number of fans will also be allowed at Kansas’ games against Omaha on Friday and Tarleton State on Sunday.
The Jayhawks — who jumped to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll — have been ranked in the top 25 for an NCAA record 223 consecutive weeks.
Since losing their season opener to No. 1 Gonzaga 102-90 on Nov. 26, the Jayhawks have reeled off four consecutive wins, including a 65-62 victory over then-No. 20 Kentucky in the Champions Classic last Tuesday.
Most recently, Kansas narrowly avoided an upset with a 65-61 win over North Dakota State Saturday. Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson led the way with 14 points and added 15 rebounds.
“We actually beat a team that was very good [on Saturday],” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a media availability Monday. “They scored 14 points with three or less seconds left on the shot clock when we actually defended the entire possession for the most part.”
Creighton enters Tuesday’s matchup with a 3-0 record, led by junior Marcus Zegarowski.
Zegarowski, a 6-foot-2 guard from Hamilton, Massachusetts, is averaging 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and a team-high 7.0 assists per game this season. Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett is expected to take on the task of guarding Zegarowski.
“I think it’ll be a great matchup for Marcus,” Self said. “This would be the type of game where he would want to guard the team’s best player.”
Creighton also plays a five-out look, similar to Kansas, with 6-foot-7 junior forward Christian Bishop at the five spot. Bishop, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is averaging a team-high 15.0 points and is shooting 81% from the field.
Junior forward David McCormack is expected to match up with Bishop.
“I want to see him be a presence,” Self said of McCormack. “I want to see him have balance. I want to see him give opponents something to guard and I also want him to be a guy that is certainly a deterrent to guys getting to the basket.”
Kansas will face No. 8 Creighton in Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.